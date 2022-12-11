Rathmore win Munster Intermediate title at their ease to complete provincial clean sweep for Kerry clubs

Rathmore's Chrissy Spiers scored 12 points in his team's win in the Munster Club IFC Final in Mallow, including 10 from frees

MUNSTER CLUB INTERMEDIATE FOOTBALL CHAMPIONSHIP FINAL

Rathmore 1-17

Na Piarsaigh (Limerick) 0-10

Rathmore secured a clean sweep of Munster Club football titles for Kerry this season with a hugely impressive win over Limerick champions Na Piarsaigh. All three titles were secured this weekend at Mallow’s GAA Complex.

In bitterly cold conditions, the Kerry men pushed past a dogged but ultimately outclassed Treaty side to round off what has been a very satisfying year for the Intermediate side.

Rathmore came into this one in flying form after erasing the pain of three years ago when the club dropped out of the top flight of Kerry football.

After that disappointing 2019 relegation from the ranks of Kerry senior football, Rathmore set about a return this season and battled back to the big time with a two-point win over An Ghaeltacht by 1-13 to 0-14 in Austin Stack Park in November.

After a short period of celebration, the Kerry champions continued their recent run of form with a comprehensive dismissal of a highly fancied Kanturk side in the Munster semi-final - setting up the showpiece game with a Na Piarsaigh side that came into the game with plenty to suggest they could put it up to their more illustrious opponents.

For their part, after winning the Limerick title, Na Piarsaigh easily took care of Waterford side Roanmore in the provincial quarter final before coming through a titanic battle with Ballina of Clare to secure their place in Mallow for finals day.

From the off, Na Piarsaigh went at the Kerry champions with a pointy from the captain Dylan Cronin inside 25 seconds.

A trio of frees from Chrissy Spiers (only married two days before the final) and a long range placed ball effort from the Kerry corner forward Shane Ryan put a very different reflection on the score line soon as Rathmore took control of the scoreboard – still not 10 on the clock.

Not to be overawed, Na Piarsaigh’s Kieran Daly landed a monster score on 14 minutes but that was matched on the other end moments later with Rathmore’s first score from play, a huge effort from captain Mark Ryan.

Persistent fouling from Na Piarsaigh’s backline led to another Spiers free with John Moynihan’s first score pushing the gap out to five with two thirds of the game yet to be played.

Kieran Daly responded with another scintillating score to cut the gap but again Spiers was on target with a close-in free as the game edged towards the half-time whistle.

There was still time for some significant first half drama however as Na Piarsaigh’s Cathal McMullen saw his goal bound effort cleared off the line from Rathmore full back Andrew Moynihan - this seemed to spur the Kingdom side into action and two more quick points had them up six at the turn, 0-10 to 0-4.

Any thoughts that Rathmore may have been harbouring that this one was done at the break were quickly dispelled as first Kieran Daly landed a ‘45’ before moments later smashing a shot off the Rathmore crossbar – keeper beaten all ends up.

Kieran Daly cut the gap to just four less than a minute later – this one was heating up as the temperature plummeted towards zero.

Three points from Spiers eased the Rathmore nerves before the Kerry champions all but ended this one as a contest with a blistering goal from their centre back Darragh Rahilly – a superb pass from James Darmody sending the number six through.

From that point to the finish it was a case of running out the clock and while there were some goal chances at either end the result was gone beyond doubt – deserved Munster crown for the Kerry men.

Rathmore did have some more chances of majors with a goal from Cathal Ryan being called back while Brian Friel had an effort fall well short – keeper Eoghain Sherlock cutting out a great goal chance that looked to be on a plate for John Moynihan.

Rathmore are sure to take a couple of days to reflect and enjoy before getting back to hard work as they prepare for an All-Ireland semi-final in just three weeks’ time.

RATHMORE: K O’Keeffe; J O’Sullivan, A Moynihan, D Murphy; A Dineen, D Rahilly 1-0, F Holohan; M Ryan 0-1, C Ryan; B O’Keeffe, C Spiers 0-12 (10f), B Friel; J Moynihan 0-1, J Darmody, S Ryan 0-3 (1f, 1.45). Subs: M Reen for Rahilly (44), B O’Connor for Holohan (53), MJ Kelliher for Murphy (54), A Darmody for J Darmody (56), A O’Mahony for Dineen (56).

NA PIARSAIGH: E Sherlock; D Ryan, S Walsh, J Barry; C McMullen 0-1, R McCarthy, E O’Brien; G Brown, R O’Connell; K Nolan, D Cronin 0-3 (2f), D McLoughlin, K Daly 0-5 (1 ‘45’), E Sweeney, E Egan. Subs: F Ó Tiarnaigh for McMullen (42), J Daly for Nolan (44), R Houlihan for O’Brien (49), E McNulty for Walsh (51), T McKeown 0-1 for Egan (54).

Referee: Chris Maguire (Clare)