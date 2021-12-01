Rathmore through to Munster final despite early scare

Katie Buckley Rathmore under pressure from Ciara Corbett Clonmel Commercials in the Munster Senior B Semi-final at Fitzgerald Stadium, Killarney on Sunday Photo by Michelle Cooper Galvin

MUNSTER CLUB LADIES SENIOR B SEMI-FINAL

Rathmore 3-5

Clonmel Commercials 1-6

Rathmore's attempt to reach the Munster Final got an early fright as Clonmel Commercials made a lightning start, Ava Fennessy picking out Saoirse McGeever for a smashing goal.

Sarah Ryan narrowly missed a free that would have stretched their lead. That was as good as it got for the visitors, though, as Rathmore swiftly took control.

Ciara Hegarty fired over their first score and Katie Mahony quickly added another. Danielle O'Leary had an uncharacteristic miss, but soon made up for that as she levelled the scores and a minute later Bríd Ryan was on hand to finish a great team move started in defence by Ciara Hegarty to the Clonmel net.

Aoife O'Callaghan added a point and then cut in neatly for a cracking goal of her own after a good pass by Ciara Hegarty. At the first water break Rathmore were well in front by 2-4 to 1-0.

Somehow, though, they started to flounder from there and scores dried up dramatically. Clonmel did better in the second quarter – Aoife Campion should certainly have goaled after a great pass by Sarah Ryan but couldn't quite get a shot off, while Anna Carey had an effort taken off the goal-line and then had another chance blaze just inches wide.

A Rachel O'Dwyer point was scant reward for their effort, although Sarah Ryan did add a free straight after to make it 2-4 to 1-2.

At the other end Kate Buckley's speculative effort almost deceived the keeper, but Rathmore's shooting boots had gone awry and they clocked up four scorable wides without impacting the scoreboard – half-time Rathmore 2-4 Clonmel Commercials 1-2.

Danielle O'Leary stretched the lead with a Rathmore free, but again they had a lucky escape as Anna Carey was blocked by Sarah Murphy and Aoife Bond cracked the ball off the crossbar. Sarah Ryan notched another free.

Bit-by-bit, Clonmel were whittling that lead down while Rathmore were clocking up wides. At last, in the 13th minute, Aoife O'Callaghan broke through and smashed an absolutely unstoppable shot past the hapless Nadine Mullery.

It was the best score of the second half – worryingly for management, it was also Rathmore's only one, and they will definitely need improvement in their shooting if they are to gain Munster glory.

However, at least they are in the final. Clonmel Commercials never gave up the ghost, with Anna Carey, Ava Fennessy, and Sarah Ryan all picking off points, but it wasn't enough to overhaul the home side.

RATHMORE: Amy Murphy, Alice O'Leary, Sarah Murphy, Rachel Fitzgerald, Emily O'Riordan, Aislinn Desmond, Mary Collins, Laoise Coughlan, Ciara Hegarty (0-1), Katie Mahony (0-1), Danielle O'Leary (0-2, 1f), Kate Buckley, Maggie Buckley, Aoife O'Callaghan 2-1), Bríd Ryan (1-0) Subs: Elaine O'Leary for E O'Riordan, half-time, Aoife O'Sullivan for M Buckley, 37, Eimear Cahill for A O'Leary, 63

CLONMEL COMMERCIALS: Nadine Mullery, Tanya Peters Amy Barlow, Kate Barlow, Sally Quinlivan, Niamh Mackey, Ciara Corbett, Rachel O'Dwyer (0-1), Courtney Lonergan, Aoife Campion, Anna Carey (0-1), Ava Fennessy (0-1), Sarah Ryan (0-3, 2f), Saoirse McGeever (1-0), Aisling Daly Sub: Aoife Bond for A Daly, 34