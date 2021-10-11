Rathmore on a roll prove impossible for Glenflesk to stop

Rathmore star Aidan O'Mahony was in the thick of it again last weekend Photo by Tom O'Donoghue

COUNTY IFC QUARTER-FINAL

Rathmore 1-18

Glenflesk 1-11

Rathmore sprang out of the blocks against their neighbours and ultimately had too much firepower all over the field to be stopped.

Shane Ryan teed up Chrissy Spiers for the opening score and Mark Reen clipped over a free. A combination of Ryan and John Moynihan set up the outstanding Reen for a cracking goal and Glenflesk were already five points down.

Darragh Roche, Glenflesk's best player, opened their account and excellent playmaker Jeff O'Donoghue added a beauty. Rathmore had the upper hand in midfield, where Aidan O'Mahony supplemented Mark Ryan and Brendan O'Keeffe's industry, while it left space for their pacy forwards inside.

A neat fist by Paul Murphy over the hapless Marc Kelliher's head was cleared off the goal-line by Denis O'Connor while Dan Murphy made a superb block at the other end in a fast-paced game. Before the water break Glenflesk were back on terms through O'Donoghue (f), Roche (f) and a good score from play by Patrick Darcy. 1-2 to 0-5

Rathmore left a couple of good chances behind them at the start of the second quarter before Jeff O'Donoghue nudged Glenflesk in front after Chris O'Donoghue won a free. However, Rathmore quickly re-asserted themselves and four points on the trot from Mark Reen (f), Darragh Rahilly, Aidan O'Mahony, and Paul Murphy had them in front by 1-6 to 0-6.

A good run by Jeff O'Donoghue opened a gap before laying off to Darragh Roche, who drew the keeper before passing across to his brother Ian for a simple fisted finish. 1-6 apiece!

However, the last five minutes of the first half completely belonged to Rathmore, with Dan Murphy and Mark Reen pointing them in front. Reen added a free after good work by Mark Ryan and Chrissy Spiers split the posts after a good turnover by Alan Dineen.

Half-time Rathmore 1-10 Glenflesk 1-6

Shane Ryan added a free and hit the post as Rathmore pressed on the restart. Jeff O'Donoghue found Darragh Roche with a great delivery and Roche once again worked the umpire.

They were lucky a minute later, though, as a scintillating Rathmore move saw Mark Reen just shave the outside of the goal post. Rathmore came on again, and this time a free in the build-up saw Reen clip over.

Darragh Roche maintained Glenflesk's resistance with one of the best points of the day, but simple and swift passing saw an instant reply from Paul Murphy. Roche and Murphy traded scores again before Glenflesk lost Jeff O'Donoghue to a black card for ten minutes.

Chrissy Spiers pointed a brace of frees before Roche with a free kept Glenflesk's fading hopes alive. At the second water break Rathmore led by 1-16 to 1-10.

John Moynihan fisted a point on the resumption and Mark Reen, my man of the match (just ahead of Darragh Roche) won and converted a last free for Rathmore. Good work by Chris O'Donoghue saw Cian Horan send overa beauty, but it was one last act of futile defiance and Glenflesk's last in this year's Intermediate championship.

Rathmore advance to meet Beaufort in the last four.

RATHMORE: Kenneth O'Keeffe, Dan Murphy (0-1), Killian O'Connor, Colm Kelly, Darragh Rahilly (0-1), Tomás Houlihan, Cathal Murphy, Mark Ryan, Brendan O'Keeffe, Mark Reen ((1-6, 5f), John Moynihan (0-1), Paul Murphy (0-3), Chrissy Spiers (0-4, 2f), Aidan O'Mahony (0-1), Shane Ryan (0-1, 1f) Subs: Alan Dineen 0-1 for K O'Connor, 29, Donal O'Sullivan for A O'Mahony, 45, Brian Friel for C Spiers, 51, David Dineen for J Moynihan, 55, Cathal Moynihan for M Reen, 56

GLENFLESK: Marc Kelliher, Chris O'Donoghue, Shane Courtney, Peter Cronin, Kieran O'Donoghue, Brian O'Donoghue, Denis O'Connor, Daniel O'Brien, Patrick Darcy (0-1), Emmett Finnan, Jeff O'Donoghue (0-3, 2f), Cian Horan (0-1), Killian O'Sullivan, Darragh Roche 0-6, 3f), Ian Roche (1-0) Subs: Danny Lucey for E Finnan, 47, Kevin Bowler for K O'Donoghue,

REFEREE: Billy O'Shea (Keel)