Rathmore must be fancied to win ‘derby’ against Cork champions Kanturk in Munster IFC semi-final

MUNSTER CLUB IFC SEMI-FINAL

Kanturk v Rathmore

Saturday, November 26

Páirc Uí Chaoimh, Cork at 1pm

Referee: Derek O’Mahoney (Tipperary)

It’s not quite a first for Rathmore next Saturday afternoon.

The club do have experience of playing in Munster championship competition… unofficially. Of course, by the time their neighbour, Kilcummin’s Seán Kelly, officially pushed through the club championships at junior and intermediate level, the Rathbeg outfit were already safely ensconced at senior.

Despite coming close on a couple of occasions – losing a pair of Senior club finals in the early part of the last decade – their horizons have been firmly domestic. Since 1988 at least.

As manager Denis Moynihan explains, the club that year contested the Munster Junior championship.

“We won it out in 1988, but it was an unofficial tournament that was run by Mitchelstown GAA. I’d say Mitchelstown were raising funds that time. We were senior by the time it was introduced [officially],” he explains.

So it’s a whole new ball game for the Sliabh Luachra club this weekend when they travel to Cork to take on Kanturk. It’s a path well-trodden by a lot of their neighbours.

At senior level Dr Crokes at past-masters of provincial competition. At intermediate level, the aforementioned Kilcummin went all the way to Croke Park in 2019, while nearby Gneeveguilla did so earlier this year at junior level. Now it's Rathmore’s time to shine on the provincial stage.

To say it’s been the goal of their season would be wrong, however. The reason why? Simply because in the Kingdom, or any county championship really, one cannot afford to put cart before horse. The priority must be on winning that county title and nothing else.

"For me personally it’s all about getting up senior and after that it’s a bonus,” Moynihan reveals.

"Obviously for the club and everyone involved with it. It’s a big deal really. It’s bonus territory now. It's great for the club, especially the younger crowd.”

As Moynihan revealed after victory over An Ghaeltacht the other week, it’s been a helter-skelter month and, since that win in Austin Stack Park, it's hardly let up.

First the celebrations. Then last weekend an O’Donoghue Cup quarter-final at home to Spa, which ended with Spa running out x-xx to x-xx winners over a weakened home side.

Chances, then, to look ahead to this weekend’s clash with Kanturk had been few and far between until after the O’Donoghue Cup clash. Still as Moynihan says, it was there in the background all the time.

Now, though, the club’s full focus has turned to this old-firm clash between the representatives of the Kingdom of the Rebel County. More than that, it’s a little bit of a ‘local derby’ according to Moynihan.

“It’s a Duhallow team and it’s just a couple of miles over the border, we’d have seen them playing,” he says.

"Kanturk possibly should have gone up in the last three years. They had a few tight game with Knocknagree two years ago that Knocknagree got through. Kanturk were favourites.

"They were favourites to beat Newmarket last year and just came up short, so technically there as good as what senior teams are in Cork. We’re looking at it that we’re playing a senior team.

"Kanturk for a good few years played with Duhallow, with the Knocknagree boys who were just up the road, and I often went to support Duhallow ever since I was a young fella.”

Kanturk boss Pádraig Kearns has a quality side at his disposal. The green and white were comfortable winners of Kildysart of Clare in Ennis – 3-11 to 0-6 winners – in the Munster quarter-final a day before the county final here, and earlier this month claimed their domestic title from the Bantry Blues.

“They’re physically very strong,” Moynihan contends.

"There’s seven Walsh cousins actually. They’ve a lot of inter-county experience with Colin Walsh and all of them playing, a Cork minor and Under 21. They’ve got your man [Lorcán] McLoughlin who played hurling with Cork.

"They’ve been on the journey before. Two or three years ago they won the intermediate hurling in Croke Park. The same year Knocknagree won the junior so they’ve a bit of experience of Munster championship.”

The Walsh brothers and cousins do rather tend to catch the eye when it comes to Kankurk. Former Young Footballer of the Year Aidan Walsh – an All Ireland winner and also a dual star with Cork – captains the side from midfield alongside Paul Walsh.

On the half-forward line is the aforementioned Colin Walsh, who shot three points from play against Kildysart. Ian Walsh, meanwhile, at centre-forward is probably their most important player, he shot 1-4 against the Banner men.

The full-forward line has another pair of Walshes – Ronan and Alan Walsh – along with Grantus Bucinskas (the club's final goal-scorer in Cusack Park). So they do have plenty firepower at their disposal.

At the back they’re solid too. Keeper Ronan Cashman was one of the heroes of Kanturk’s semi-final victory over Cill na Martra, while guys the experienced John McLoughlin and Darren Browne are tidy defenders.

Nevertheless for all the talent that Kanturk possess, Rathmore will head into this game as favourites. The Kerry champions generally get the benefit of the doubt in these tussles and this Rathmore side are stronger than most to emerge from the Kingdom.

Defensively they’re really strong with Dan Murphy and Paul Murphy the stand outs there. At midfield the Ryan brothers Mark and Cathal are big and strong and well able to field.

While up front they’ve got some serious quality with Chrissy Spiers tying the whole thing together from centre-forward, with Brendan O’Keeffe and Brian Friel (who plays a more withdrawn role when needs be) playing back up alongside him.

On the inside line Shane Ryan – the Kerry number 1 – is probably their key figure. Yes, John Moynihan claimed the man of the match award against An Ghaeltacht in the county final and shot an impressive 1-4, but Ryan kind of makes them tick up top.

All the odds are in Rathmore’s favour we would suggest. After all, it’s been seventeen years since a Cork side beat a Kerry side at this level (when Carbery Rangers saw off Killarney Legion in 2005). Has the time come for that lamentable record to end? Doubtful we’d imagine.

Honestly, we’ve been stung too often in the past bigging up Cork opposition only to have them flatter to deceive thereafter. We wouldn’t rule out a Kanturk win entirely, but it would be very much a surprise – even on Cork soil – if they managed to overhaul the Kingdom’s finest.

Verdict: Rathmore