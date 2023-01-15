Rathmore goal scorer Shane Ryan was surprised goalkeeper Kenneth O’Keeffe didn’t get Man of the Match award

Shane Ryan is the ultimate gamekeeper turned poacher, or goalkeeper turned goal-poacher to be precise. In an All-Ireland Club final that went Rathmore’s way by three points it is easy to determine that Ryan’s first half goal – the game’s only one – was the decisive score. That green flag, and the three points he kicked from play were certainly enough to land the Kerry goalkeeper and All Star winner in 2022, the Man of the Match award. Yet Ryan told The Kerryman after the game that he was surprised to be the one getting the gong.

Game recognises game, and Ryan was certainly aware how important the two big saves Kenneth O’Keeffe made to deny Galbally Pearses a goal in either half that could easily have tilted the game the way of the Tyrone and Ulster champions.

"Unbelievable saves,” is how Ryan described the two stops by O’Keeffe – a man 20 years Ryan’s senior. “The first save was brilliant but the second was absolutely sublime. For a veteran like Keno to still be able to get down like that, an unbelievable save to win the game probably. When I heard my name coming out over the speaker (for the man of the match award) I was surprised it wasn’t Keno’s to be honest.”

And what did the Kerry goalkeeper make of his own goal, a moment of instinct that David Clifford or Paul Geaney would be proud of?

“In fairness to Chrissy (Spiers) it was nearly an unbelievable score, he took on three or four fellas, and I was willing it over (the crossbar) because it would have been a big score for us, it would have put us up a point,” Ryan said. The Galbally goalkeeper got a hand to the dropping ball but Ryan reacted to swat the ball into the goal from the small square.

“I got a similar goal in the semi-final against Fethard where Chrissy went for a point, it dropped short and I sort of batted it in, so I suppose that was nearly in the head while the ball was still in the air. When you're in goal you’re thinking damage limitation, whereas when you’re in the forward you’re kind of gambling because the risks aren’t as big. It dropped short and I sort of flung myself at it. I actually didn’t know it went in because I got a finger in the eye by accident but I heard the roar from the crowd so I gathered it went in.

"I enjoy playing up front. The split season helps me there. When I’m in with Kerry I’m totally focussed on playing in goal and then when I come out I’m able to enjoy and commit to outfield (with Rathmore). Before you had the the club month in April so I was in goal for Kerry in the League, coming back (outfield) with the club, and it was tough to juggle both. It gives me a great release of energy playing outfield, it’s almost like a new game to me,” he said.

If 2022 was a huge year for Ryan, winning his first Celtic cross with Kerry and an All Star, how does winning an All-Ireland title with Rathmore stack up?

“It’s very hard to compare. Kerry is absolutely euphoric, something I’ve dreamt about all my life, but coming up here with the club is so special. I suppose the best way I can describe it is deeply satisfying. I started out with Rathmore when I was six years of age. I’ve two brothers on the team, I have relatives, I have people living beside me on that team, and it means so much to me and so much to the people of Rathmore and the team and the club. I’m so so proud to be a Rathmore man today.

" The club is so important to people. Aidan O’Mahony has given absolute massive service to Rathmore. It felt like Aidan has been through it all, won All-Irelands, won All Stars with Kerry, played (Compromise) Rules… he got no game time today but he’s as happy as every one of the players inside in the dressing room. You can see what it means to him. I’m so privileged to be able to go out and represent our team knowing that I’m representing a man like Aidan O’Mahony who’s there on the bench."

Ryan did suffer a bang on a troublesome shoulder injury he originally suffered in the county championship, and afterward the Rathmore manager Denis Moynihan suggested that Ryan might need surgery or some medical treatment on the injury. However, the player himself – when asked about that - was adamant that all was good with the shoulder and no surgery is needed.

“No no, I’m good. I’m going to be back with Kerry as soon as I can. I got a bit of a rap alright but it was only a bit of sting. I’ll speak to Jack (O’Connor) in the coming week and decide what’s best for me and for Kerry and take it from there,” the man of the match award winner said.