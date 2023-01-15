Kerry

Back to Independent.ie

| 2.8°C Dublin

Close

Premium

Rathmore goal scorer Shane Ryan was surprised goalkeeper Kenneth O’Keeffe didn’t get Man of the Match award

Kerry goalkeeper Ryan says he doesn’t require surgery on a shoulder injury he has been rehabbing and confirmed that he is ready to get back in with Kerry squad straight away

Rathmore goal scorer Shane Ryan celebrates after scoring a point during the All-Ireland Club Intermediate Football Championship Final win over Galbally Pearses at Croke Park in Dublin. Photo by Sportsfile Expand

Close

Rathmore goal scorer Shane Ryan celebrates after scoring a point during the All-Ireland Club Intermediate Football Championship Final win over Galbally Pearses at Croke Park in Dublin. Photo by Sportsfile

Rathmore goal scorer Shane Ryan celebrates after scoring a point during the All-Ireland Club Intermediate Football Championship Final win over Galbally Pearses at Croke Park in Dublin. Photo by Sportsfile

Rathmore goal scorer Shane Ryan celebrates after scoring a point during the All-Ireland Club Intermediate Football Championship Final win over Galbally Pearses at Croke Park in Dublin. Photo by Sportsfile

kerryman

Paul Brennan

Shane Ryan is the ultimate gamekeeper turned poacher, or goalkeeper turned goal-poacher to be precise. In an All-Ireland Club final that went Rathmore’s way by three points it is easy to determine that Ryan’s first half goal – the game’s only one – was the decisive score. That green flag, and the three points he kicked from play were certainly enough to land the Kerry goalkeeper and All Star winner in 2022, the Man of the Match award. Yet Ryan told The Kerryman after the game that he was surprised to be the one getting the gong.

Game recognises game, and Ryan was certainly aware how important the two big saves Kenneth O’Keeffe made to deny Galbally Pearses a goal in either half that could easily have tilted the game the way of the Tyrone and Ulster champions.

Privacy