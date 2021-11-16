Rathmore ease into O’Donoghue Cup semi-final against Crokes

EAST KERRY SFC (O’DONOGHUE CUP) QUARTER-FINAL
Rathmore 0-19
Listry 2-6
In sun-drenched Rathbeg, Rathmore booked their place in the O’Donoghue Cup semi-final, where they will play Dr Crokes, after a seven-point win over Listry despite conceding two goals.
In the first half both teams were very evenly matched with Listry winning the midfield battle and only losing one break in the first half. Danny Wrenn opened the scoring for Listry with a good point before Rathmore replied with points from the Ryan brothers Shane and Cathal.
Colm Counihan in the Listry goal then made a great save before a great run by Ruairi Murphy at the otehr end of the field saw him set up David Nolan who shot to the Rathmore net. Both teams exchanged points, with Shane Ryan, Chrissey Spiers and Brendan O’Keeffe on the mark for Rathmore, while for Listry Sean Lehane, Anthony Kennedy and Ruairi Murphy raised white flags, leaving the half time score Rathmore 0-7, Listry 1-4.
In the second half Rathmore came out a different team and dominated the second period with soem excellent points scoring. Shane Ryan, Spiers and John Moynihan scored 0-3 each while Brian Friel and Mark Ryan landed a brace each.
Listry got points from David Nolan and Anthony Sweeney, and a goal from Ronan Buckley from a penalty after a good save from Kenneth O’Keeffe initially.
Rathmore will need to improve if they hope to reach the final but they must beat Dr Crokes first, while in the other semi-final Spa will take on Glenflesk.
FIXTURES
Sunday, November 21
(All games at 12 noon, first named at home, extra-time in all games and winner on the day)
East Kerry U-17 Championship Round 2
Currow v Dr Crokes
Spa v Glenfesk
Killcummin v Firies
Kenmare/Kilgarvan v Fossa
The winners of Round 2 will play in the ‘A’ championship; the losers in Round 2 will play in the ‘B’ Championship
East Kerry U-17 ‘C’ championship Final
Rathmore v Gneeveguilla at 12 noon (venue tbc)
Saturday, November 27
East Kerry SFC Semi-final
Spa v Glenfesk in Fitzgerald Stadium at 2pm
Dr Crokes v Rathmore (date tbc)
(Extra-time and winner on day)
RESULTS
East Kerry U-17 Championship
Gneeveguilla 0-13 Kenmare/Kilgarvan 6-14
Rathmore 3-6 Spa 2-11