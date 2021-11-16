Rathmore ease into O’Donoghue Cup semi-final against Crokes

Noel Kennedy, Secretary of East Kerry Board, presenting the Man of the Match award to Rathmore's Shane Ryan after his team won the East Kerry SFC (Dr O'Donoghue Cup) quarter-final last Sunday. Photo by Timmy O'Leary

EAST KERRY SFC (O’DONOGHUE CUP) QUARTER-FINAL

Rathmore 0-19

Listry 2-6

In sun-drenched Rathbeg, Rathmore booked their place in the O’Donoghue Cup semi-final, where they will play Dr Crokes, after a seven-point win over Listry despite conceding two goals.

In the first half both teams were very evenly matched with Listry winning the midfield battle and only losing one break in the first half. Danny Wrenn opened the scoring for Listry with a good point before Rathmore replied with points from the Ryan brothers Shane and Cathal.

Colm Counihan in the Listry goal then made a great save before a great run by Ruairi Murphy at the otehr end of the field saw him set up David Nolan who shot to the Rathmore net. Both teams exchanged points, with Shane Ryan, Chrissey Spiers and Brendan O’Keeffe on the mark for Rathmore, while for Listry Sean Lehane, Anthony Kennedy and Ruairi Murphy raised white flags, leaving the half time score Rathmore 0-7, Listry 1-4.

In the second half Rathmore came out a different team and dominated the second period with soem excellent points scoring. Shane Ryan, Spiers and John Moynihan scored 0-3 each while Brian Friel and Mark Ryan landed a brace each.

Listry got points from David Nolan and Anthony Sweeney, and a goal from Ronan Buckley from a penalty after a good save from Kenneth O’Keeffe initially.

Rathmore will need to improve if they hope to reach the final but they must beat Dr Crokes first, while in the other semi-final Spa will take on Glenflesk.

FIXTURES

Sunday, November 21

(All games at 12 noon, first named at home, extra-time in all games and winner on the day)

East Kerry U-17 Championship Round 2

Currow v Dr Crokes

Spa v Glenfesk

Killcummin v Firies

Kenmare/Kilgarvan v Fossa

The winners of Round 2 will play in the ‘A’ championship; the losers in Round 2 will play in the ‘B’ Championship

East Kerry U-17 ‘C’ championship Final

Rathmore v Gneeveguilla at 12 noon (venue tbc)

Saturday, November 27

East Kerry SFC Semi-final

Spa v Glenfesk in Fitzgerald Stadium at 2pm

Dr Crokes v Rathmore (date tbc)

(Extra-time and winner on day)

RESULTS

East Kerry U-17 Championship

Gneeveguilla 0-13 Kenmare/Kilgarvan 6-14

Rathmore 3-6 Spa 2-11