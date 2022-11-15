Rathmore captain Mark Ryan: ‘This is massive, there’s nothing like it’

Club is family as the well trodden advertising slogan goes, and with two brothers on the team alongside him, that’s particularly true for Rathmore captain Mark Ryan.

Indeed, one moment in particular stands out as match-winning and the captain had a front row seat for it as his brother and midfield partner Cathal rose highest to claim Kenneth O’Keeffe’s kick-out in injury time.

Pádraig Óigí Ó Sé had just pointed a mark to bring it to a one-point game. All the momentum seeing to be going only one way… until Ryan’s famous fetch proved a turning point.

"Definitely,” the captain enthused on the pitch after the game on Sunday.

"Psychologically it was anyway, once he got his hands on that. We were struggling to get our hands on ball for a good bit, but once he got his hands on the ball there it just settled things down.

"It kind of gave us a psychological win there that we were on the home straight and nearly there.”

It was always going to be a ding-dong sort of a battle with An Ghaeltacht the captain believed. They just couldn't put them to bed on Sunday, despite at one stage holding a seven-point lead.

“No, but we’ve had many tough games throughout the years with them,” he noted.

"We played An Ghaeltacht at the start of the year this year and we beat them by a point in Gallarus, and there was nothing in it.

"There’s never anything between us. We draw last year in the county league, so we knew it was going to go right down to the final. So thankfully we got there today.”

The get over the line, to dog it out as he says himself, to win a county title with his club, is like nothing else Ryan said.

“Massive. There’s nothing like it,” he captain enthused.

"I’ve never won a county medal with my club in my life and this is nearly my seventh or eighth year senior, so this is massive, there’s nothing like it. I’ve won a couple of East Kerry medals, I’ve won a minor All Ireland with Kerry, but there's nothing like winning with your club.

"It’s a brilliant feeling. You see with the people around there today, you know everyone around here today. There’s nothing like it.

“The noise there coming down the stretch you could hear it on both sides. It was brilliant and that's the beauty of Austin Stack Park compared to Fitzgerald Stadium, you actually have a lot better atmosphere, because it’s more in on to [of you] and you feel that a lot more. The atmosphere was brilliant today.”

To get the club back senior is a monumental achievement. While they’ve been favourites nearly every year since their relegation from senior, Ryan is only too well aware of how hard a battle it's been to claw their way back up.

“You see with Legion there last week [how difficult it is],” he explained.

"They’re just fresh down. We know it ourselves it's our third year down and it's a tough competition to come out of. There’s a lot of good teams in it. It’s a different kind of football to senior, we’ve been down two or three years, learned our trade and thankfully look we’ve got up senior.

"We’ve a lot of younger guys coming in next year. It’s about playing at the top table. You learn a lot more about yourself, so thankfully we’re up there today and hopefully we can stay there for the next few years to come.”

Focus will now turn to the Munster championship and the forthcoming clash with Kanturk in the semi-final of that competition.

“To be honest haven't even thought about it,” Ryan admitted.

"An Ghaeltacht were the only people on our minds. We’ve taken every game as it came. We’ll enjoy tonight and get stuck into Kanturk or whoever we're going to be playing.

"Just pure elation and enjoying tonight.”