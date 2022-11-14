Rathmore boss Denis Moynihan left ‘completely exhausted’ after massive effort to get back senior

When you think about games coming thick and fast, it’s usually the impact upon players that we consider… what, though, about the potential for managerial burn-out?

With a semi-final last week – with just one meaningful session at most with his full panel available to him after East Kerry’s County Championship triumph – Rathmore boss Denis Moynihan (and his counterpart Micheál O’Shea) was really under the gun to be ready for this weekend.

“First of all I’m absolutely, completely exhausted!” he confessed when asked for his emotions after Rathmore’s intermediate final victory in Austin Stack Park on Sunday afternoon.

“It’s been a long year, but this week when there’s only a week between matches the research we had to do into An Ghaeltacht, myself and the management team, every night we were up until 1 o’clock over in my place. It’s just unbelievable.

"We knew we were in a desperate dogfight, but we just really appreciate the Gaeltacht, their spirit, the way they dug out their win against Legion and we just knew there would only be a point or two in it and that’s how it worked out.”

After a blistering start that left his side seven points clear after eighteen minutes, there might have been an expectation that Rathmore could glide to victory. Well if there was, it’s not one Moynihan or his players ever shared.

With An Ghaeltacht hitting the final two scores of the first half it was still very much game on at half-time.

“Five points we knew, it was similar they were down three against Legion, they don’t give up,” he noted.

"That’s the character of them. We played with a lot of them, the older generation [Dara] Ó Cinnéide, JJ Corduff, all those boys. I’ve fierce credit for the Gaeltacht and their history, so we knew they wouldn’t give up at all.”

Rathmore needed a few moments of magic along the way to get them over the line. A point by Paul Murphy. A long-range free by Shane Ryan, but most importantly of all a brilliant fetch from Cathal Ryan when the pressure was really coming on.

“We knew from previous games that the Gaeltacht would put on a full-court press,” the Rathmore boss said.

"Their two midfielders, their two half-backs in, and we needed something special out of our midfielders. They’re two great boys and that I think was the difference in winning the game, our battle at midfield just sided with us and we’re happy to come out the right side.

“It was a massive effort, everyone in the club, the officers. I’d like to pay special thank you to John O’Connor our dietician from Dingle, he did unbelievable work with the players. They followed a strict diet and I’m delighted they got just reward.”

After a three-year spell at intermediate, there's relief, joy and jubilation that they're heading back senior, which is where many people both inside and outside the club believe they belong.

“I think we do,” Moynihan concurred.

"I think we’re in a good situation because when we played a lot of county league games this year we had 10/11 playing with us and they were all under 21 so we’re in a good place going forward. We’re a club that needs to be senior, but it doesn't work out like that, but yes the hard work pays off.

“As a player myself the best medal I ever won was the junior and we won the intermediate after that, but obviously this will rank very highly up there. To see these young fellas Under 12, Under 14 going up along and it’s unbelievable seeing them here this weekend.”

Next up is an O’Donoghue Cup clash with Spa next weekend and after that a trip to Mallow to face Kanturk in Munster championship action – probably the bigger of the two games.

“It is, but to be quite honest everything is a bonus from here on in,” Moynihan said.

“Everything is about getting this club back senior and we’ve East Kerry championship on Saturday night and we’ll respect that. It’s an excellent competition and if we’ve a few tired bodies after today that’s where your panel of forty comes in.

"We’ll be taking nothing for granted and we’ll be looking forward to playing Spa up in Rathbeg on Saturday evening.”