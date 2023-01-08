Rathmore boss Denis Moynihan hails performance of the Ryan brothers in tricky All Ireland semi-final

It was the classic Davis versus Goliath contest in many ways.

The team from the Kingdom with the All Ireland medallists and All Stars, underage intercounty stars and the favourites tag to go all the way against the team from Wexford that were undoubtedly punching above their weight and expected by many to roll over.

In the end Rathmore did win by nine points, but it was hardly the performance that most expected from them, and if St Mogue’s had taken some of their earlier scoring opportunities then it could have been a much tighter game. Overall, Denis Moynihan wasn’t a bit pleased with what he had seen from his side.

“The main thing is that we are in the All Ireland final but I’m very disappointed with the performance. Very disappointing, there’s no question about it,” said the Rathmore bainisteoir.

“In fairness to them they were a young, fit running team and they ran at us and we found it very hard to deal with. We had seven turnovers early days in the first half which is quite a lot.

"One every three or four minutes and there was no need for them, just some bad passing by us and I don’t know, we just weren’t at the pitch of the game today for some reason.

“They got a good start, we’d a good middle third and they’d a good end so all we want to do is get back to our middle third and I thought that we did that well in the second half.”

Did Rathmore underestimate the Wexford champions?

“Yerra no,” insisted Moynihan.

“Na Piarsaigh now [in the Munster final] – we’d double scores and all that …We were really up for this game and we weren’t any bit over confident because we knew what was there to lose and the work that went in . It’s just that we met a very good and young Fethard team to be quite honest and they caused us big trouble.

“I was saying it to the boys coming off the field that if we met any Kerry team in the Intermediate back along earlier on in the year with our last couple of performances we’d be beaten and that’s the reality. To win a semi-final is what it’s about and we’ll enjoy the week ahead.”

When Rathmore went long with their kick-outs they did well and enjoyed dominance around the middle of the field. It was when they went short that they ran into problems, which was something that annoyed Denis Moynihan – a lot.

“The thing about going short is that you’ve a lot of work to get the ball out and I thought that we could have gone a bit longer today because we were dominant in the middle of the field and I mean it takes five passes to take a ball from a short kick out to midfield whereas if you kick it long one catch and you’re breaking a defensive set up as well so we’ll be looking at all of those things.”

The Ryan brothers were outstanding for Rathmore and contributed 1-8 to the scoreboard with Mark and Cathal giving man of the match type performances in the middle of the field. Moynihan said that they’ve been turning in these type of performances all season for his team.

“A great display by the three boys. The two brothers in the middle of the field; Cathal especially, he was on the Under 20 panel, he’s really after coming on in leaps and bounds and if he continues to improve the way he is then Jack O’Connor might give himself or Mark a ring.

"They’re back-boning us all year to be quite honest, even back to the Gaeltacht when there was vital balls to be caught they’re doing it for us and in fairness Cathal is only 19 years of age.”

Rathmore face a test of a very different colour in the guise of Tyrone and Ulster champions Galbally Pearses in the final. As we know only too well, Kerry teams have struggled against opposition from the Red Hand too many times in the past and the lads from Galbally will be no different in their approach.

Rathmore will face a physicality and intensity that they’ve never come across before and Moynihan is well aware that his team will have to adjust to what they face.

“We’d a fellow above at the other semi-final just in case we’d won and there will be video analysis again tonight and tomorrow morning and we’ll look at the opposition and we’re happy to be there but…

“You set up differently. We actually watched the Ulster final so we have a bit about them. You’re always keeping an eye on things and obviously you set up differently for different teams so it will be no different for the final.”