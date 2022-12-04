Rampant Listowel Emmets upset the odds to topple Castleisland Desmonds in North Kerry final

There for the taking: Listowel Emmets management and players pictured with what they came to Ballylongford for. The Bernard O'Callaghan Cup awaits after they defeated Castleisland Desmonds in the North Kerry Senior Football Championship today Photo by John Reidy

McMUNN’S NORTH KERRY SFC FINAL

Listowel Emmets 0-13

Castleisland Desmonds 0-7

In a display of desire, power and an underdog’s ambition to upset the odds, Listowel Emmets toppled the overwhelming favourites for the North Kerry championship title, the three in-a-row chasing Castleisland Desmonds.

It just goes to show, if we didn’t already know, that history is a hard thing to achieve, especially in the bear pit of the North Kerry championship where every team will fancy their chances on any given day against any other side.

The Emmets shorn of the service of star man Cormac Mulvhill and Bryan Sweeney from the start, weren’t many people’s fancy for this against the seemingly mighty Desmonds.

Somehow, though, they never played like that. In perfect conditions in O’Rahilly Park in Ballylongford, Listowel played the better brand of football. They played with greater poise and precision, despite racking up a number of missed opportunist in the first half.

Listowel Emmets had, as we’ve said, the greater desire, the greater hunger and it showed out there under the low-slung December sunshine against a disappointing Desmonds outfit.

It was an oddly slow start to the game with both sides looking nervy in as much as they were cagey. Certainly it felt more safety first than anything, with neither side taking a huge amount of risk.

Still even with that, to go twelve minutes without a score in a district final, played as we’ve said in ideal conditions, was a strange sort of anomaly.

Both sides kicked poor enough wides early on, more so the Emmets than the Desmonds to be fair, which reflected their more proactive approach in the game.

Eventually it was the Listowel men who made the breakthrough courtesy for a Davy Keane free (following a foul on the ever enterprising Darragh Lynch) and with that the game began to open out a tad. Slowly at first and then more and more.

Desmonds soon struck into a three-points to one lead and looked to be moving well enough – frees from Cian W O’Connor and Adam O’Donoghue (two) – but the Emmets just looked that much more eager.

Seán Moriarty’s men continued to create the majority of chances – thirteen to the Desmonds’ seven by half-time – and with a grip around the middle, winning the majority of breaking ball, looked to want it that bit more.

On 19 minutes the Emmets were very nearly in for a goal with Jake Moriarty momentarily seeming to be well-placed before it was eventually worked back to Darragh Leahy for a point from play, 0-3 to 0-2.

A rapid-fire pair of frees from Davy Keane – on 20 and 22 minutes respectively – pushed Listowel back in front, while late points from Jack McElligott and Keane (his fourth free) sent Emmets three points clear, double scores at the break, and really it was a fair reflection and well-deserved.

With that 0-6 to 0-3 lead – and no discernible breeze a factor – it was looking but more than promising for the underdogs at that juncture. Just how good it was further emphasised was a storming start to the second half by the Emmets.

Cillian Hollty – the goal-scoring hero from the semi-final replay – fired a beauty from distance mere seconds into the second half to demonstrate Emmets’ determination to return the cup to the town for the first time since 2015.

Listowel followed up with another pair of Davy Keane frees, and at six points clear, the destination of the Éamonn O’Donoghue Cup was set from a long way out – 0-9 to 0-3 with just 33 minutes played.

Emmets’ dominance was so pronounced that Desmonds, despite a concerted effort not to meekly surrender their title, only ever managed to pull it back to a five point game.

The former back-to-back champions did so on four occasions – Maurice Hickey a driving force as ever for the Desmonds – but on each and every occasion, the Emmets had the wherewithal to strike back and always within a minute or two.

Castleisland Desmonds simply couldn’t get any sort of momentum going. More accurately, the winners simply wouldn’t allow them to, wouldn’t allow them a way back into the game.

Not with Keane continuing to pop over those all-important scores, not with guys like Niall Collins and the evergreen Ger McCarthy driving them on at each and every opportunity.

No there was simply no question about it, the better team won this game. The six-point margin at the finish in no way flattering of the Frank Sheehy Park outfit.

The Emmets are back, back on top and will hope this is the start of something. With a young side they’ll certainly hope this can be built upon. The Desmonds, meanwhile, will be left to lick their wounds.

They’ll be back, no doubt about it. No question, though, they didn’t perform as they would have liked. That’s no reflection on the value of the Listowel win, by the way. Eeven at their best it’s quite likely Desmonds would have struggled here, but they went down without showing the best of themselves.

That’ll sting as much as this win will warm Listowel over the remaining winter months. Listowel Emmets, champions again, champions for the sixteenth time, just two now behind Moyvane on the roll of honour.

That’ll do nicely, very nicely indeed for the town side.

LISTOWEL EMMETS: Tom Harte, Ciarán Pierse, Jack McElligott (0-1), Niall Collins, Micheál Kennedy (0-1), Ger McCarthy, Eddie Browne, Darragh Leahy (0-1), Jamie McVeigh (0-1), Seán Gilbert, Darragh Lynch, Cillian Holly (0-1), Jake Moriarty, Seán Keane, Davy Keane (0-8, 7f, 1m) Subs: Cathal Keane for S Gilbert, 42, Cormac Mulvhill for J Moriarty, 55, Byran Sweeney for S Keane, 59

CASTLEISLAND DESMONDS: Steven Bartlett, Gearóid Leonard, Maurice Lynch, Luka Brosnasn, Domnic Finnegan, Denis O’Connor, Micheál Walsh, Maurice Hickey (0-1), Brian Leonard, Adam Donoghue, Cian W O’Connor (0-1f), Seán Lynch, Patrick Hickey, Adam O’Donoghue (0-5, 4f), Graham O’Connor Subs: Luke Lyons for G O’Connor, half-time, Pat Fitzgerald for M Walsh, 37, Kieran Brennan for P Hickey, 48, Colm Roche for L Brosnan, 55, Cian J O’Connor for S Lynch, 55

REFEREE: Éamon Morea (Ballydonoghue)