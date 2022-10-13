Race for the South Kerry championship gets underway this weekend

Sunday showdown between Skellig Rangers and St Michaels/Foilmore in Portmagee sure to be hotly anticipated
With the evenings getting shorter and South Kerry no longer involved in the County Championship the only talk down South is the upcoming Walsh’s SuperValu South Kerry Senior Championship.
It all kicks off next Saturday evening in Sneem with the preliminary round between Sneem/Derrynane and Waterville.
These two have met as late as last Saturday in a County League promotion play-off where Sneem / Derrynane came out on top by the minimum.
Veteran Ronan Hussey has been in great form for the amalgamation as well as Tadhg O'Sullivan, Darragh O'Sullivan and Ian Galvin whilst the Clifford brothers along with Barry and Adam Dwyer will be hoping to reverse the score of their most recent meeting.
The winners of this encounter progress straight to the semi-finals, whilst the losers will face favourites St Marys in the third quarter-final.
On Sunday the first quarter-final brings Skellig Rangers and St Michaels / Foilmore into battle in Portmagee.
Both so far have had fairly successful seasons with St Michaels / Foilmore having the slight advantage after proving victorious over the boys from the Ferry in this year’s South Kerry Senior League Final.
Skellig Rangers have still got some major long term injury concerns and they will be hoping that some of these will be cleared up before the championship begins when all eyes will be on the fitness of that great warrior Aidan ‘Dash’ O'Sullivan.
The Portmagee outfit will still be looking to Podge O'Sullivan, Ronan O'Shea, Ciaran Keating and Darragh O'Sullivan to help them progress.
St Michaels / Foilmore as County League Division 5 victors will be hoping to pull one over their near neighbours even though they have lost the O'Connor brothers and former County senior Mark Griffin from last year's disappointing championship performance.
Matthew O'Sullivan, Darragh Scanlon, Cian Goggin, Damian Kelly and the ageless Bernard Kelly will be the main players hoping to help them progress to the semi-finals.
The following Saturday, Páirc an Piarsaigh, Dromid is the venue for the much anticipated quarter-final that brings the locals and Reenard together. Since the draw has been made the GAA Gaels of South Kerry have found this match up the hardest to call.
The home side are missing the emigrated Pádraig O'Sullivan and Valentia man John Curran plus recent cruciate victim Niall O'Connor from last years great campaign, but they can still call on All Ireland medal winner Graham O'Sullivan and the great club stalwarts of Shane O'Connor, Dilan O'Donoghue and Niall O'Shea to help them through.
Reenard, the recent winners of the South Kerry Junior league, and who have also had a good campaign in the County Junior Championship, will be hoping to get revenge for last year's semi-final defeat to Dromid where they lost on penalties.
They have lost Rob Wharton from last year to emigration, but will be looking to Brian Sugrue, Killian Young, Michael O'Leary, Eoin O'Neill and Seán Teahan to help them progress.
The final quarter final will bring the losers of the preliminary round and St Marys together in Cahersiveen on Sunday, October 23.
The Cahersiveen outfit has won 10 of the last 13 South Kerry Championships and there are few people in Iveragh who would bet against them completing another three in-a-row.
One worrying thing for the town team is whether Bryan Sheehan will make himself available to try and win his 14th South Kerry Championship medal, but his recent first appearance of the season in a Junior League match has the rest of the Barony wondering.
The Marys have been slowly rebuilding with some young talent and the likes of Cian O'Donoghue, Darren Casey and Alex Coffey along with multiple Jack Murphy winners in Conor Quirke, Conor O'Shea, Jack Daly, Aidan Walsh, Daniel Daly and the Cournane brothers has them again installed firm favourites to win the South Kerry Championship for the 38th time.
FIXTURES
Preliminary Round
Saturday, October 15
Sneem/Derrynane v Waterville in Sneem at 4pm
Quarter-finals
Sunday, October 16
Skellig Rangers v St. Michaels/Foilmore in Portmagee at 1:30pm
Saturday, October 22
Piarsaigh na Dromada v Reenard in Dromid at 4pm
Sunday, October 23
St.Mary’s v Losers of preliminary in Cahersiveen at 1:30pm
Semi-finals on Saturday and Sunday, November 5 and 6
Final on Saturday, October 19
Result on the day for all games except for final where replay is required
2022 South Kerry Minor Championship fixtures
2021 winners Sneem/Derrynane/Templenoe/Tousist have a bye to semi-finals
Saturday, October 15
St.Michael's/Foilmore v Skellig Rangers/Valentia in Ballinskelligs or Foilmore at 4pm
Sunday, October 16
St.Mary's/Reenard v Dromid/ Waterville in Cahersiveen or Reenard at 4pm
Losers Round
Saturday, October 22 at 1:30pm or Sunday, October 23 at 4pm (tbc)
Semi-finals on Saturday and Sunday, November 5 and 6
Final on Sunday, November 13 at 2pm