Quillinan proud of Stacks courage in defeat as Munster title eludes Rockies

MUNSTER CLUB SFC FINAL

St Finbarrs (Cork) 2-9

Austin Stacks 1-10

Wayne Quillinan could only speak of the pride he had in his players for the courage they showed in this Munster Club Final that almost delivered a third provincial title to the Tralee club.

The Stacks manager spoke of his team not having “burned a ball” in the first half, but which then came out and lit the touch-paper for the third quarter and burned St Finbarrs to the tune of five unanswered points that hauled them right back into a game that was in serious danger of slipping irretrievably from them at half time.

Having trailed by six points at the interval, the Kerry champions were back to within one point before the second water break, but Quillinan conceded that his team found themselves in an unfamiliar place: chasing a game of football and an opponent.

Still, the momentum and belief was now firmly with the Rockies, and they were at least as fancied to carry the day as the Barrs were at that stage. In the 59th minute the Cork champions struck for their second goal – from substitute Enda Dennehy after the Barrs worked a fine move against a stretched Stacks defence – and that seemed like that. St Finbarrs were 2-8 to 0-9 ahead and Stacks’ race looked run.

And yet, and yet. Sean Quilter converted a free on the hour mark and then a long ball pumped into the Barrs square was tapped down by Kieran Donaghy, seized upon by Quilter and smashed past John Kerins. Stacks were a point down but the clock was against them.

Crucially, St Finbarrs won their own restart, Michael Shields – every bit as cute and wily as Donaghy – won a free, which Steven Sherlock converted and that was, finally, that.

It was that courage and never-say-die attitude that Quillinan spoke to after the game.

"My reaction first of all is pride. We went in at half time, we literally hadn’t burned a ball, we were probably the worse we were all year, we had a few choice words at half time and the lads came out and the battled. They battled. We said let’s win the third quarter, we did that. We didn’t probably get a break or two going into the last quarter, but we got to look back at our season and be proud of it.

"This is hurting but this is sport. Sport is going to hurt you, it will, but if you have the bottle to stick with it you’ll get good days, and I think the fifth of December was a good day for us. We’re after winning twelve games in a row and unfortunately we didn’t comes through today, and we’ve got to look at ourselves and be proud,” Quillinan said.

The smart money says that if you are going to concede a goal then do it early enough so that you’ve time to recover. Well, less than 30 seconds into the game, when Cillian Myers Murray gathered Brian Hayes’ flick on and smashed the ball almost through Wayne Guthrie, gave Stacks ample time to recover from one of the quickest goals scored in a Munster club final.

With the whole game still out ahead of them, there was plenty of time for Austin Stacks to steady themselves from that early gut-check, but the reality is that the goal had a two-fold effect. First, it handed St Finbarrs a three-point advantage that always stuck in Stacks’ craw, and, second, it emboldened a self-belief that seemed to be there anyway in this Barrs team.

Add a third effect to that: the goal, freakish as it was to concede, seemed to spook the Stacks team into a panic not hitherto seen in this team.

The game started like both teams thought it all had to be done by the first water break such was the frantic pace, which never relented. But if both sides were determined to bring speed and a little chaos to the contest, it was St Finbarrs that had the monopoly on the organised side of the chaos. Where Stacks were hurried and rushed, the Cork champions were able to execute much better at pace, and, crucially, brought more composure to the frenetic rhythm of the game.

By the first water break it was 1-1 to 0-1, and by the 20th minute the goal was still the difference, 1-4 to 0-4. Late scores in the half from Myers Murray, Hayes and Sherlock put St Finbarrs 1-7 to 0-4 ahead at the interval and Stacks in lots of trouble.

Obviously those “choice words” their manager spoke of had the right affect on Stacks. Greg Horan’s 32nd minute point was like planting a flag, and when Shane O’Callaghan – on for the injured Brendan O’Sullivan – fired over another, there was an obvious shift in momentum. Now Stacks were all hard running and crisp passing, and St Finbarrs were the team hurried and unsettled.

Horan again, Fiachna Mangan and a Quilter free brought Stacks back to within a point, 0-9 to 1-7, with the Barrs, for the first time, showing signs of poor composure if not quite panic.

The Cork side’s first score of the half didn’t arrive until the 51st minute, a fisted point from the excellent Brian Hayes, which signalled the beginning of the real drama in what was already a fascinating contest.

Stacks were forced to replace midfielder Joe O’Connor who couldn’t shake off a heavy knee injury, and despite the best efforts of Horan, it allowed St Finbarrs, and Ian Maguire in particular, regain enough of a foothold around the middle to drag the Cork side back into a contest that was now getting away from them.

With Stacks still behind and chasing the game, St Finbarrs capitalised on the Stacks team getting a little stretched, and Dennehy’s 59th minute goal, created by sub and former Cork player Michael Shields, looked to have sealed the win there and then.

Quilter’s converted free seemed like a consolation score, but his goal made the vocal Stacks supporters in the 2,484 attendance find their voice again. For 30 seconds the most audacious rescue mission seemed possible but Maguire gobbled up the restart, Shields won a free, and Sherlock converted.

It is St Finbarrs, then, who will play the Ulster champions in a fortnight in the All-Ireland semi-finals, while Stacks – as Quillinan promised – will regroup after this loss and return better for the experience.

AUSTIN STACKS: Wayne Guthrie, Colin Griffin, Dylan Casey 0-1, Jack O’Shea, Paul O’Sullivan, Conor Jordan, Ronan Shanahan, Joseph O’Connor, Greg Horan 0-2, Michael O’Gara, Fiachna Mangan 0-1, Brendan O’Sullivan, Sean Quilter 1-4 (0-2f, 0-1m), Kieran Donaghy, Darragh O’Brien 0-1.

Subs: Shane O’Callaghan 0-1 for B O’Sullivan (inj, 16), Michael O’Donnell for D O’Brien (ht), Barry Shanahan for P O’Sullivan (ht), Armin Heinrich for J O’Connor (inj, 50), Adam Curran for F Mangan (59)

ST FINBARRS: John Kerins, Sam Ryan, Jamie Burns, Colm Scully, Colin Lyons 0-1, Billy Hennessy, Alan O’Connor, Ian Maguire, Eoin Comyns, Denis O’Brien, Brian Hayes 0-3, Eoin McGreevey, Cillian Myers Murray 1-1, Steven Sherlock 0-4 (3f), Conor McCrickard.

Subs: Colm Barrett for D O’Brien (42), Enda Dennehy 1-0 for C Myers Murray (42), Michael Shields for C McCrickard (50), Luke Hannigan for E McGreevey (56)

Referee: Chris Maguire (Clare)