Quillinan: Kieran owes us absolutely nothing. If anything we owe him so much because he has created unbelievable memories for Stacks people

Donaghy non-committal on his Stacks future but says he “didn't do the job that I was supposed to do for the team” on Sunday

Close

kerryman

Paul Brennan

Kieran Donaghy will turn 39 in a few weeks, but nobody is retiring him just yet. His immediate future sees him play a National Cup basketball final with Tralee Warriors next Saturday, and after that one imagines he will give some thought to his football career.

The spring and summer will see him continue in his role as part of the Armagh senior team management with Kieran McGeeney. It remains to be seen if he will be back in an Austin Stacks jersey when the club and county championships roll around next August, but the Rockies manager Wayne Quillinan is in no doubt about what his full forward and great friend has meant to the club.

