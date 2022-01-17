Quillinan: Kieran owes us absolutely nothing. If anything we owe him so much because he has created unbelievable memories for Stacks people

Kieran Donaghy will turn 39 in a few weeks, but nobody is retiring him just yet. His immediate future sees him play a National Cup basketball final with Tralee Warriors next Saturday, and after that one imagines he will give some thought to his football career.

The spring and summer will see him continue in his role as part of the Armagh senior team management with Kieran McGeeney. It remains to be seen if he will be back in an Austin Stacks jersey when the club and county championships roll around next August, but the Rockies manager Wayne Quillinan is in no doubt about what his full forward and great friend has meant to the club.

“Kieran owes nothing to anyone. Even before this year, the year before that, Kieran owes nothing to anyone,” Quillinan said in the wake of the Munster Club Final loss to St Finbarrs on Sunday. “Inspirational is not even a word you could use with Kieran because he’s more than that. I’ve always said if you know Kieran Donaghy – and he is one of my best mates – he is just an inspirational person, you know. The sport comes with it but he’s just such a great guy.

"And whatever decision he makes he owes us absolutely nothing. If anything, we owe him so so much because he has created unbelievable memories for Stacks people and lifted them to places where a lot of people didn’t believe we could go to. And unfortunately today we didn’t get over the line but we’ll look back on 2021 as Stacks people, and Kieran has been a huge part of that, with a bit of a smile on our face because, you know, it hasn’t been too bad at all.”

Donaghy himself was non-committal about his future when talking to Newstalk's Off The Ball. "The way things roll and the way things go, we'll be onto Armagh and there's basketball coming up next week. I was even trying to tell my daughter after the game, you can't win them all, that's sport, you're going to lose way more than you win.

“I'm very disappointed with my own performance, didn't do the job that I was supposed to do for the team. That's something I'll have to live with. I just didn't play, just didn't do it. I was going around shouldering a few Barrs fellas after we got a few scores in the second half, to see if any of them would pick a fight with me, maybe get me going or something but, no, it just wasn't my day.

"The ball didn't stick inside with me and I didn't get any joy. We got the goal late on but that was kind of scramble-time so look, that's a tough pill I'll have to swallow.

"We have to accept the magic days we had, and we had magic days this year, starting with the East Kerry win, all the way to the county final in a huge local derby, dreams and days that we thought we might never see, that kind of atmosphere at the county final, 10,000 people there, it was some buzz. But yeah, this was an unfortunate finish, but best of luck to the Barrs."

As far as Quillinan was concerned after what he said was a hugely disappointing result on Sunday, the Stacks manager said he was immensely proud of the effort and fight by the players in the second half.

“My reaction first of all is pride. We went in at half time, we literally hadn’t burned a ball, we were probably the worse we were all year, we had a few choice words at half time and the lads came out and they battled. They battled. We said let’s win the third quarter, we did that. We didn’t probably get a break or two going into the last quarter, but we got to look back at our season and be proud of it.

“This is hurting but this is sport. Sport is going to hurt you, it will, but if you have the bottle to stick with it you’ll get good days, and I think the fifth of December was a great day for us. We’re after winning twelve games in a row and unfortunately we didn’t comes through today, and we’ve got to look at ourselves and be proud.

“It wasn’t so much the (first) goal, the thing we were disappointed with in the first half was physically in the one on one battles they were coming out better, and that’s something we have worked so hard on, and for some reason we just weren't at it in the first half. But I think we rectified that in the second half, and we were definitely in the plus count in turnovers in the second half. That’s something we have to look at. These days are very, very hurtful and it’s only certain people who get involved in sport because you know you have to endure these bad days,” said Quillinan, who added that it is in the team’s DNA to battle and compete to the very last kick.

“We could never be questioned in that respect at all. Every time we go on the field the last thing we want to do it not represent who we are. And I think that was the big message at half time, that we weren’t doing that in the first half and the score was representative of that. But I think in the second half we showed who we are, we died with our boots on, we fought to the bitter end, and that's all you can ask of players.

"You have to go after it. That’s what we said at half time. You’re in a Munster final, you’re six points down, you have to go after it, you have to chase it. We went after it and we clawed it back to a point and you do take risks when you go after a game, but what do you want, have regrets afterwards about not going after it? I'll always back my players, say ‘we’re in a bad situation, let’s go out and back ourselves, let’s represent who we are’ and I felt in the second half we did that.”

That collective resilience has been a hallmark of Stacks all year, and something Quillinan and his players drew on as they almost snatched a victiry from the jaws of defeat.

"I think that’s what we built on all year. Even the Crokes game in the county championship (in 2020) we got a goal in the last minute. The game that turned our season this year was being nine points down against Dingle in the club championship and we turned it around it’s always been about keeping going until the final whistle blows and unfortunately today the final whistle blew a bit too early for us.

"I just said to the lads that we have set ourselves a standard, we’ve set ourselves goals, we set a culture and an environment inside that we can only be proud of. Yes, it’s going to hurt an awful lot for the next while, and we’ll take a breather and we’ll take a break from it, but we’ll come back and regroup and we'll keep to those standards that we’ve set in however long."