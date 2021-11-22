Quillinan: Just a hectic, rollercoaster kind of night

Stacks manager Wayne Quillinan: It kind of questions why you’re actually managing teams because it’s so bonkers, you just go through every emotion under the sun. Photo by Domnick Walsh

AFTER clinching their place in the county final by virtue of a nerve-shredding penalty shoot-out, Austin Stacks manager Wayne Quillinan admitted that he was simply ‘numb’ at the final whistle. It had been that kind of a crazy night.

“It kind of questions why you’re actually managing teams because it’s so bonkers, you just go through every emotion under the sun. It’s hard to describe that kind of night, just a hectic, rollercoaster kind of night,” he said.

“I’m a bit numb, to be honest with you. But relief is always the over-riding emotion, as any manager will tell you. When you win a big game, relief is the feeling the whole time. When it sinks in, you might be happy for a while, but then you have to prepare for the next game, and our next game is in two weeks’ time, and we will look forward to that.”

An honest Quillinan was also fully aware that, with the way his side had managed to score their two goals on the night, fortune had certainly favoured the ‘Rockies on this particular occasion.

“The first half was like watching paint dry. Let’s call a spade a spade. We have a pile of work to do. What happened in the second half and extra-time was great for the neutrals and the supporters, but it’s not good when you’re standing on the sideline, I will tell you that.

“Sometimes we have been on the other side of luck, and we’ll take it when we get it. Those goals came at the right time for us as well, because we just couldn’t get ahead in the game, and that’s a massive credit to St Brendan’s.

“The good thing about tonight is that when you barely squeeze over the line, you take those wins. We’ve a pile of learnings to take on board for the next two weeks. Semi-finals are 100 per cent about winning and learning. We’ve achieved those two tonight, but through a very hard way.

“They put us under so much pressure, that we never felt at any stage that we had it. They showed that they have a club bond, and you could see it in spades there. That’s a credit to their management, Donal Rooney, Clive O’Callaghan, and the lads. They really put together a game-plan to stifle us, and they did that tonight,” he added.

When Ivan Parker scored a stunning St Brendan’s goal towards the end of extra-time, Austin Stacks were in big trouble. The manager was thrilled with his team’s response.

“One thing that our lads have in abundance is character. We’ve been put in so many situations when we’ve literally been under huge pressure to get a result, and they have always come through. They never die, and that’s a huge sign of those boys.

“In the last three weeks, we have been working on the penalties in training, because we try to cover every possible scenario. Thank God, the boys that stepped up hit five cracking penalties, and ‘Guthsy’ made that fantastic save at the start to set the mind-set right for the lads taking the penalties.”