Quillinan: I said to the lads ‘enjoy the Christmas’ but we’ll be working hard through the Christmas as well

SPORT is not just a form of entertainment. Especially in these pandemic times, sport can give people something to grasp onto, some form of excitement to focus on. It can also be a most necessary release, albeit temporarily, from the trials, tribulations, and tragedies, of life.

The past weekend has been a savagely difficult one for Austin Stacks manager Wayne Quillinan. As he prepared his charges for Sunday’s Munster Club SFC semi-final against Newcastle West, his personal circumstances were rocked to the core by the sad passing of his mother-in-law Hannah.

Following his side’s comfortable ten-point victory over the Limerick champions in Tralee, before even contemplating a discussion on the finer points of what occurred on the pitch, the Rockies’ boss wanted to pay a heartfelt tribute to his extended family for pushing him to be present at the game.

“I just want to say to my wife and my sister-in-law, Karen, and my two brothers-in-law, Pat and John Paul, they had no hesitation in insisting that I be on the sideline today because it’s what my mother-in-law would have wanted,” he said.

“I just want to thank them for that opportunity, because it meant the world to me, and I will tell them myself when I get back home. Hannah was the strongest woman that I have ever met in my life,” added an understandably emotional Quillinan.

On the game itself, the Stacks’ boss was naturally pleased with the outcome, citing the hard work that the squad had undergone in getting themselves ready for the challenge that Newcastle West would present. There was never a hint of complacency in the Tralee side’s camp in the build-up to the provincial semi-final.

“We put a lot of work into it. I spoke to the Newcastle West management and players there and I just told them the ultimate respect that we could pay them was that we put so much work in over the last couple of weeks, analysing them, trying to get our match-ups right, how we were going to play against them, and I think it came to fruition today,” he added.

“The intensity levels are just the work-rate. We try to be the hardest-working team that we possibly can be in every game, and we kind of pride ourselves on that. The foundation of every performance that we have is based on that. You can talk tactically, technically and all that, but I think it’s based on hard work and honesty. We feel that if we don’t work hard enough, we don’t deserve to win a game.

“Structurally, we have done a hell of a lot of coaching. It’s taken time and time and time, it’s just repetition and repetition, and in fairness, when you have the type of focused players that want to be better, and understand that the collective effort is the most important thing, it makes the job a small bit easier.”

One aspect of the Austin Stacks performance that would have given the squad great satisfaction was the manner in which they killed off the game by half-time, where they held a sizeable eight-point cushion, 0-9 to 0-1. Putting teams to the sword in a clinical way hadn’t always been the outcome of their county championship encounters.

“Even before this game, it’s something we have worked on big-time, and spoken about in team meetings, and worked on it on the training field. We feel that if we are to get to another level, we have to be executing better. Great teams are ruthless, and if we want to be a great team, we need to be ruthless.”

While Darragh O’Brien and Brendan O’Sullivan earned the main scoring plaudits on the day, one man who made a massive contribution, while not registering on the scoreboard, was wing-forward Michael O’Gara, whose pinpoint distribution from deep was one of the key catalysts to this Austin Stacks’ victory.

“Michael loves that outside of the right pass. Sometimes I kill him for it but, most of the time, he gets it right. Look, we have great time for Michael O’Gara, he’s a fantastic player. We call him the Tasmanian devil, because he has so much energy, and stuff like that. He’s a beautiful kicker of the ball, outside of the right, that diagonal ball, is one of his attributes.”

It has been an amazing year for Austin Stacks. Club champions for the third year in succession, winners of the Bishop Moynihan Cup for the 13th time, and now Munster finalists, with the provincial decider with St Finbarr’s set to take place in the middle of January. Quillinan stressed that having something to look forward to in the new year is wonderful for everybody connected with the club.

“I just said to the lads that, to be part of this group especially, you never want that journey to end. Thank God, it continues for another four weeks, and we’re going to focus on the weekend of January 15 and 16, and I said to the lads ‘enjoy the Christmas’ but we’ll be working hard through the Christmas as well.

“For our supporters here, and for Stacks supporters everywhere, it just gives them a bit of Christmas cheer and a bit of a lift for the next couple of weeks. That’s really, really important. I think everyone is trying to cling onto something, and I’ve said it the players as well in times of adversity, just find something to lean on, and thank God, our Stacks supporters have something to lean on for the next four weeks.”