Quillinan: I said to the lads ‘enjoy the Christmas’ but we’ll be working hard through the Christmas as well

Austin Stacks manager pay tribute to his late mother-in-law who he said was the “strongest woman” he ever met

Austin Stacks manager Wayne Quillinan thanked his wife, Mags, and in-laws for insisting that he was on the sideline with his team for Sunday's Munster semi-final, a day after his mother-in-law Hannah passed away Expand

John O'Dowd

SPORT is not just a form of entertainment. Especially in these pandemic times, sport can give people something to grasp onto, some form of excitement to focus on. It can also be a most necessary release, albeit temporarily, from the trials, tribulations, and tragedies, of life.

The past weekend has been a savagely difficult one for Austin Stacks manager Wayne Quillinan. As he prepared his charges for Sunday’s Munster Club SFC semi-final against Newcastle West, his personal circumstances were rocked to the core by the sad passing of his mother-in-law Hannah.

