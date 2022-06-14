Kerry

Back to Independent.ie

| 17.3°C Dublin

Close

Premium

Quill says ‘final score wasn’t a true reflection’ of Kerry’s dominance over Galway

Kerry joint-manager Declan Quill Expand

Close

Kerry joint-manager Declan Quill

Kerry joint-manager Declan Quill

Kerry joint-manager Declan Quill

kerryman

Dan Kearney

Kerry joint-manager Declan Quill didn’t have much time to bask in the glory of Saturday night’s fine victory over Galway as by Sunday morning he was back on the sideline for an assignment that, for the participants, was every bit as important.

The Kerins O’Rahilly’s under-7s and under-9s had a day out in Killorglin to take on Laune Rangers in a couple of challenge games, and with one of his own togging out with each team there was no where else that Quill would rather have been.

Privacy