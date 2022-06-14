Quill says ‘final score wasn’t a true reflection’ of Kerry’s dominance over Galway

Kerry joint-manager Declan Quill didn’t have much time to bask in the glory of Saturday night’s fine victory over Galway as by Sunday morning he was back on the sideline for an assignment that, for the participants, was every bit as important.

The Kerins O’Rahilly’s under-7s and under-9s had a day out in Killorglin to take on Laune Rangers in a couple of challenge games, and with one of his own togging out with each team there was no where else that Quill would rather have been.

“We went there by bus and they loved it. They’re the type of things that they’ll remember long after the football is played,” Quill told The Kerryman, with the air of a man that fondly remembered his own days as a budding young footballer.

The night before, Quill left Birr as a very happy manager after seeing his senior charges come of age big time with a fine performance that pleased him greatly.

“We played great stuff,” he enthused. “The final score wasn’t a true reflection of the game as we lost shape a small bit near the end in terms of the players, a little bit of panic. It’s good in a way that it was only two points in the finish though, from our point of view.

“When they got the goal we replied with 1-3 so we went from 1-3 to 0-3 down to 1-3 to 1-6 up at half time. We played well and then we got a couple of vital goals at the right time against the wind and they were massive scores.”

Quill admitted that it was a performance that he and the Kerry ladies management team had been waiting for, for a long time.

“It was a night that things came together. We’re waiting for this big scalp for a while. If you look at last year we were beaten by Galway by a point, the year before by Cork by a couple of points, Donegal last year; a game that we could have won, we were just a small bit off it every time.

“I believe that we had an advantage on (Galway) in that we played a lot more games than they had. We had the league games and the league final and then Tipperary and Cork, in that space of time they had only played Mayo in a competitive game. They were in a bit of disarray during the league and they didn’t make any league semi-final or anything so we had the legs on them and the game fitness. Despite the finish I definitely felt that we were comfortable.”

A feature of Kerry’s high octane pressing game is the ability of their players to maintain it throughout the sixty minutes plus of each game. Quill feels that the fitness work that’s been put in over the last three years is now bearing fruition for the squad.

“The gym work and fitness work that the girls that have been with us for the three years has gone to a different level altogether. The amount of games that they’ve played this year has been great in that you have that game fitness as well, which is vital, but then you have the likes of Cáit (Lynch), Scan (Lorraine Scanlon), Emma Costelloe, Louise (Ní Mhuircheartaigh), with years of experience and years of that fitness built up, and that’s really showing in these high intensity games. As well as that we have great girls coming off the bench adding to it.

“I mean, Paris (McCarthy) was excellent and Caoimhe (Evans) did her job well. You need every girl, and you also have the likes of Rachel Dwyer who’s going well again in training after a bit of a lull. Mary O’Connell is back after a long injury but again she’s a girl that’s going to get more and more fitness into her over the next few weeks.

“Siofra O’Shea’s the same, she’s going well in training but last night there was no place to place to play her as when she came on we had two girls sin-binned, so she more or less had to play in the backs and had no chance to bury a goal or kick a score.”

Regular corner back Ciara O’Brien wasn’t named in the squad as she is heading to the US for the summer although she did help out with the team on Saturday. Quill felt that this was a great reflection on her character.

“Ciara O’Brien will be going to America and she did maor uisce which is a great sign of her as she didn’t have to,” Quill said. “After the Munster Final we told her that she wasn’t going to be an option for the All-Ireland series and she understood that, but she’s been great. Julie O’Sullivan is back training after injury and she’ll come into the reckoning now as well. I was delighted with our full back line though. I thought Eilis (Lynch) was brilliant in the corner.”

Kerry’s next assignment is against Westmeath on June 25 which will be a home tie for green and gold. Before that, Galway will take on Westmeath on June 19 so the result of that game will give Kerry a fair idea of what needs to be done for their encounter. In the meantime, Quill will continue to guide the fortunes of the Strand Road up and coming stars in what is very much a labour of love.