Quarter-final and semi-final draws made for the Kerry SHC

Ballyheigue's Philip Lucid puts the pressure on Lixnaw captain Jeremy McKenna during their Round 3 clash this afternoon. Ballyheigue won through to the quarter-finals where they'll face Causeway Photo by Domnick Walsh / Eye Focus

The draw for the knock-out phase of the Garvey’s County Senior Hurling Championship has been made following this weekend’s action.

With Crotta O’Neills, Kilmoyley and Ballyduff topping the three groups a draw was undertaken to decide which two clubs would win byes to the semi-finals. Ballyduff missed out in that draw with Crotta and Kilmoyley now through to the penultimate stage.

In the subsequent draw for the quarter-finals Ballyduff were drawn against Abbeydorney, while Saturday’s other big winners, Ballyheigue, have been drawn against Causeway.

The quarter-finals are scheduled for next weekend. Ballyduff will face Abbeydorney in the first semi-final on Saturday, July 16 at 4pm, with Ballyheigue and Causeway forming the second part of a double-header with a 6pm throw-in time. Both games are extra-time and finish on the day affairs.

Speaking after the draw the Kerry senior hurling manager, Stephen Molumphy, gave his assessment of the championship thus far.

“It’s going very well,” he said.

"Obviously there’s a lot of new talent out there we’ll be on to in the next few days. There’s been teams knocked out now and it’s going to get more competitive going forward and the standard will be increasing I suppose. I’m looking forward to next weekend already,”