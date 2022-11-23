PS Chorca Dhuibhne do their qualification hopes no harm with Corn Uí Mhuirí win over Presentation Milltown

MUNSTER COLLEGES SFC (CORN Uí MHUIRÍ) GROUP ROUND 3

Pobalscoil Chorca Dhuibhe 3-11

Presentation Milltown 3-6

Pobalscoil Chorca Dhuibhne kept themselves in the hunt for quarter-final qualification in the Corn Uí Mhuirí, with defeat of Presentation Secondary School, Milltown in Lispole this Wednesday.

Milltown finished out their maiden campaign in Munster’s flagship football competition without a win, but can hold their heads high as a very young team gave a great account of themselves in the final game.

Pobalscoil Corca Dhuibhne made full use of the strong wind at their backs, bombarding the Milltown defence to sore 3-3 in the opening quarter. James MacGearailt opened the scoring with a point before Cian O’Cinnéide slotted a cool finish for the first goal of the game. Pobalscoil added points through Cian O’Cinnéide and Paudie MacGearailt (free) before O’Cinnéide struck again for the second goal – the wind deceiving Dáire Kingston in the Milltown net as a point attempt went over his head. The third goal quickly followed as Paudie MacGearailt punish a kick-out turnover and buried the ball to the net.

Presentation Milltown got themselves on the board in the 16th minute – midfielder Liam Evans finishing well his side’s first goal - but it would be their only score of the half as Corca Dhuibhne pressed on to take a 14 point lead into the break. Cian O’Cinnéide, James MacGearailt, Conor Cordubh, and two from Cian MacGearailt put the Dingle school into a commanding position as they turned to face the wind in the second half. Half Time Score:- Pobalscoil Corca Dhuibhe 3-8, Presentation Milltown 1-0.

Milltown got the start they badly needed to the second half. Fionán Griffin’s long ball into the square overshot everybody but bounced favourably over the bar for a point after 15 seconds, and they scored their second goal a couple of minutes later– Cian O’Brien linking up with Dáire Hogan before O’Brien punched to the net. A pointed free by Pobalscoil’s James MacGearailt was cancelled out by a fantastic effort from a free near the sideline by Milltown’s Dara Hogan.

Milltown added a third goal as Evan McCarthy – the Annascaul man playing against a few of his clubmates – nearly put a hole in the net with a bullet of a shot, after some great work and an unselfish pass by Darragh Clifford. Gearóid Evans added a point for Milltown, while Darragh Clifford was nearly rewarded for his earlier generosity, but a square ball saw his goal ruled out. With fifteen minutes to play, Corca Dhuibhne led by 3-9 to 3-3.

That disallowed goal appeared to halt the momentum that Pres Milltown had been building, allowing Pobalscoil to see the game out. Milltown did continue to attack and they added two pointed frees through Dara Hogan, but the standout player on the field, Cian O’Cinnéide added a brace of points to bring his tally to 2-4 from play. Darragh Clifford scored the final score of the game, an excellent effort from 45 metres to give him some consolation after seeing a goal struck off earlier.

Pobascoil Corca Dhuibhne: James de hÓra (Dingle), Cathal O’Fearghaill (An Ghaeltacht), Jack O’Neill (Castlegregory), JJ MacLiam (An Ghaeltacht), Seán O’Cuinn (An Ghaeltacht), Ronán O’Beaglaoich (An Ghaeltacht), Cathal O’Dufaigh (An Ghaeltacht), Seán O’Conchuir (Lispole), Paddy O’Riain (Dingle), Aodhna O’Beaglaoich (An Ghaeltacht), Cathal O’Gealbháin (Lispole), Cian O’Cinnéide (Lispole, 2-4), Conor Cordubh (An Ghaeltacht, 0-1), James MacGearailt (Lispole, 0-3, 1f), Paudie MacGearailt (Castlegregory, 1-1f). Subs: Cian MacGearailt (An Ghaeltacht, 0-2) for O’Conchúir 9’, Tadhg O’Cathail (Dingle) for O’Riain 57’, Antaine O’Séaghdha (An Ghaeltacht) for O’Dufaigh.

Presentation Milltown: Daire Kingston (Beaufort), Michael O’Callaghan (Keel), Shane Clifford (Laune Rangers), Ben Downes (Milltown/Castlemaine), Gearóid Quirke (Milltown/Castlemaine), Dylan Corcoran, Gearóid Evans (Keel, 0-1), Liam Evans (Keel, 1-0), Fionán Griffin (Keel, 0-1), Tadhg Gosney (Listry), Evan McCarthy (Annascaul, 1-0), Cian O’Brien (Milltown/Castlemaine, 1-0), Marc Murphy (Keel), Darragh Clifford (Laune Rangers, 0-1), Dara Hogan (Milltown/Castlemaine, 0-3f). Subs: Damien O’Connor for Quirke 22, Michael Byrne (Keel) for McCarthy 57, Aaron O’Sullivan (Firies) for O’Callaghan 58, James Clifford (Listry) for Murphy 58.

Referee: Tom McCarthy (Castleisand Desmonds)

Other Corn Uí Mhuirí Round 3 games played on Wednesday saw St Brendans Killarney win a Kerry derby over Mercy Mounthawk by 3-6 to 0-12, with John Kelliher, Callum Cronin and Cillian Courtney scoring The Sem’s goals. Colaiste na Sceilge, Cahersiveen beat Colaiste Choilm, Ballincollig by 4-19 to 0-8 in Lewis Road, Killarney, but Scoil Phobail Sliabh Luachra Rathmore were beaten 4-10 to 2-14 by St Flannan's, Ennis.

Coláiste an Spioraid Naoimh, Bishopstown beat their Cork city neighbours, Coláiste Chríost Rí, by 2-13 to 0-6; St Francis, Rochestown won their Cork derby against Skibbereen, 3-10 to 0-10, and Hamilton High School, Bandon overcame High School Clonmel by 4-12 to 2-9.