Proud captain Galvin says victory was built on ‘non-negotiable’ hard work done on the training pitch

The smile on Anna Galvin’s face as she came out from the Cusack Stand side dressing room as her team mates chanted ‘we’re going up, going up, Kerry’s going up’ said everything that needed to be said. It had been a tough few months for the Kerry ladies as they strived to come to terms with last season’s final collapse against Meath, but now redemption was theirs.

“I’m just so happy, so relieved, but so proud,” said an ecstatic Kerry skipper Galvin.

“We knew that we had it in us but I’m just so glad that we got over the line and I couldn’t be prouder of the bunch of girls that are inside there celebrating. And I can’t wait to celebrate with them tonight because we deserve it. We’ve said it before in the dressing room beforehand that you don’t always get what you deserve and sometimes you just have to take it, and today we finally took it.”

When Kerry’s Louise Ní Mhuircheartaigh saw yellow in the 23rd minute of the game and they went three points in arrears during the ten-minute sin binning, Armagh could have done a lot more damage than the three points that they scored in that period. Galvin said that Kerry didn’t panic, however, and she chuckled as she said they were used to dealing with sin binnings.

“There’s huge faith in each other now as well and it doesn’t matter if we go a player down. Most of our league games now we’ve gone a player down so we do have experience, even if they all are accidental slips,” she laughed.

“I think we do know that we have it in us to get over the line and whether we go a player down or two players down you have to put the shoulder to the wheel and that’s what we do and there’s no point getting panicked at that point. If you’re like a rabbit in headlights your going to go nowhere so you have to stay in the moment and keep playing and do what you can do on the pitch at that time and work as hard as you possibly can.

“It was a tough game and we were obviously behind for a lot of it but we were very calm, we were always very composed all morning and at half time. We just showed that bit of confidence in ourselves, we knew what we had to do and we just kept working hard and we just kept keeping the scoreboard ticking over.”

Galvin was delighted with the contribution that super sub Danielle O’Leary made when she came on, but like the Kerry management, she stressed that it was very much the whole panel that contributed to the victory.

“Danielle O’Leary, a knacky little player so she was! It came from number one right up to number forty on the panel; we wouldn’t be where we are without having the tough battles at training and the competitiveness over the last little while so I’m just so delighted. We won’t be able to get Danielle out of Croke Park now her head will be so swollen!

“Joking aside, we always say that hard work is a non-negotiable and if you’re not willing to work hard then you won’t go very far, but there’s not a single person on that panel that won’t do the hard yards and do that running and that’s why we got over the line today. You can’t just step out onto the pitch and do that kind of tracking if you haven’t been practicing it day in, day out, and we’ve been doing that for the last number of months and years.

“We’ve had our highs and lows, probably a few more lows than highs at this stage but that’s what makes these days all the more valuable and all the more precious so we’ll certainly cherish this one and party tonight.”