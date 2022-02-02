Proposal to run county SFC with four groups of four while number of divisional teams could eventually be cut to six

A comprehensive review of the county senior football championship has recommended that Kerry’s blue ribbon football competition change to a format of four groups of four teams, with the top two from each group qualifying for quarter-finals.

Furthermore, the review gives the somewhat contentious opinion that the county SFC would be better served by including 10 club teams and six divisional teams. Currently there are eight divisional teams competing in the senior county championship, which doesn’t include Kenmare District, which hasn’t fielded a team in the last couple of years.

Development Officer Terence Houlihan delivered the broad findings of the review to club delegates at Monday night’s monthly county committee meeting, with those delegates asked to consider the recommendations and opinions expressed therein. The recommendations will be debated at the February 21 county committee meeting.

While it is expected that the new four groups of four format will probably be sanctioned by delegates and come into being fore the 2022 county championship, any change to the current 8/8 split of club teams and divisional/group teams in the competition will not happen for some time yet and clearer guidelines for change and much more discussion would be required.

The review also reported that the feedback from many clubs, club players, inter-county players and team managements was strongly in favour of a closed period of competition, with December being the month most suggested for a ‘closed- season’. The review committee strongly recommend that this wish would be taken on board, and ask that all relevant fixture making bodies in the county work to achieve this.

On the issue of the divisional / district board teams, the report states: “We would recommend a review of these teams’ structures and composition, taking into account the current and projected demographics of the county and also the current anomaly whereby some district boards have (a) a variance in the number of clubs that make up divisional/group teams, (b) the clubs making up some district boards are participating at lower grades in club championships than other district boards, (c) the knock-on effect the winners of the intermediate championship can have on a divisional / group team.”

It continues: “We feel that the divisional/group teams set-up has served Kerry GAA excellently for many years and we feel this needs to continue going forward. However, as with many aspects of GAA, we also need to look forward and plan for the years ahead. To keep the county championship at the highest level and to make sure as many teams as possible are competitive we feel that an overview needs to take place.

"As can be seen from the demographic projections and also the way our underage structures are going, there are areas of the county that will struggle for [player] numbers going forward. With this in mind and with everyone being open to consultation and hopefully change, we feel that we could again develop and improve our county championship.

"Due to [a] congress motion passed this year we can only have a total of 16 teams in our county championship, which in Kerry includes clubs and divisional/group teams. The committee feels that the optimum number of clubs should be 10 and there should be 6 divisional/group teams. In our opinion, the number of clubs would be 10 as this will still keep the clubs eligible to play in the competition of a strong standard. Also, the feeling of the committee is that we would still need 6 divisional/group teams to have a strong and balanced divisional/group team structure, and to keep the county championship of the standard and quality that will serve Kerry football well.”

Propose that the format of the county senior football championship change to four groups of four, with a preliminary round required when necessary to get from 17 teams down to 16 (the preliminary round game will be determined as per current guidelines where the bottom two teams over a 5-year period will play off)

Four groups of four teams. The 4 semi-finalists from the previous year would be seeded and therefore cannot be drawn in the same group. An open draw will take place after that fore the remaining group place

The top two teams in each group will qualify for the quarter-finals. The quarter-final draw will see a group winner play a second-placed team, with no repeat pairings from the group stages permitted. The semi-finals will be on an open draw basis

For clarification, the committee recommends that if the following current senior clubs are relegated out of the SFC they will play with the nominated divisional team:

Dr Crokes with East Kerry

Spa with East Kerry

Austin Stacks, Kerins O’Rahillys and Na Gaeil with St Brendans

Dingle with West Kerry

Templenoe and Kenmare Shamrocks with Kenmare District (subject to a derrogation from Croke park)

Any club that is promoted to senior status and subsequently loses that senior status will revert to the divisional team from which they left

If a divisional team disbands or amalgamates with another, the recommendation is that it will be replaced by a club team in the SFC. There would be no relegation from that year’s county championship for a club team

Mr Houlihan also reported that the extensive research and discussions showed strong support for the club championships as the currently exist, and that they are of a very high standard. The recommendation is to retain the status quo whereby in the senior club championship two teams qualify from each group for the semi-finals, while in the intermediate, junior premier and junior championships two teams qualify from each group for the quarter-finals of that championship.

Furthermore, the recommendation is that where feasible, and by agreement with the CCC, that the club championships be completed before the commencement of the county SFC.

Meanwhile, and Joseph O’Connor from Austin Stacks and Paudie O’Connor from Kilmoyley was ratified as the Kerry senior football and hurling team captains respectively for 2022.