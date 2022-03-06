Professional Cork comfortably see off Galway in low-key contest

Éanna Murphy of Galway saves a shot on goal by Seán Twomey of Cork during the Allianz Hurling League Division 1 Group A match between Cork and Galway at Páirc Uí Chaoimh Photo by Eóin Noonan/Sportsfile

NATIONAL HURLING LEAGUE DIVISION 1A

Cork 1-26

Galway 0-23

Cork made it four wins from four in the Allianz National Hurling league on Saturday night seeing off a talented, but out-worked and out-fought Galway in Páirc Uí Chaoimh.

In front of a 13,063 crowd on Leeside, the home team went about this game in the professional and committed manner that one would expect from a side that are improving game on game.

Coming into this one the question surrounding the men in red was whether they would be able to back up their superb win over the All Ireland champions the previous weekend with another performance against one of the better sides in the land and credit to all concerned they didn’t disappoint taking the win by six.

Despite Cork’s win this was a game that failed to deliver on so many fronts, but that is probably down to the shadow that was cast over proceedings by the sudden passing of Paul Shefflin, brother of Galway manager Henry Shefflin that was announced today – a minute’s silence proceeded the game for the late Mr Shefflin.

The winners, led in the scoring stakes as one would expect by Patrick Horgan looked comfortable for the most part with a defensive set that were happy to go man to man with their opposite numbers and in the main coming out with the ball.

Dáire O’Leary, Damien Cahalane and Seán O’Donoghue looked secure in the full-back line with Tim O’Mahony and Mark Coleman again showing well in the half-back line.

Darragh Fitzgibbon continues to blossom in the middle third with Ger Millerick by his side this time out. The Charleville man’s surging runs a continued thorn in the side of all those looking to make hay through the spine of Cork’s setup.

Up front, Horgan of course impressed however veteran Seamus Harnedy, young buck Shane Barrett and Erins Own star Robbie O’Flynn also showed their worth – Harnedy in particular looked sharp on the night.

For Galway, Conor Cooney was their main scorer/free taker with Tom Monaghan and midfielder Ronan Glennon also showing well – Glennon likely to be Galway’s man of the match.

Cork were first into the game with a trio of points from Barrett, O’Flynn and Horgan all registering scores.

Galway stayed in touch with scores from Glennon and Cooney but Cork continued to press and scores from Horgan and Harnedy kept them three in front before a quick brace from Galway’s Cooney and Jack Hastings had the margin down to just one.

Moments later though Horgan bagged the first goal and what turned out to be the only goal of the game to put Cork back into a multi score lead.

Quickest to a through ball from the half forward line the Cork talisman slotted to the left of the onrushing Éanna Murphy – Cork were four points to the good and back in control.

Galway, and in particular Cooney and Ronan Glennon continued to plug away to the half time break but Cork were beginning to take control and points from Barrett, Horgan (2) and Harnedy saw the home side leave the field at the short whistle leading by five - 1-13 to 0-11.

Cooney opened the second half scoring with his fifth free of the night however Cork were in no mood to let this one slip – Harnedy and Horgan again seeing them increase their lead by the 45th minute – Cork up by six.

A huge score from Coleman and more placed ball efforts from Horgan (1-13 on the night for him) had Cork eight up with just 10 to go, but Galway were intent on fighting their one to the finish with a quick trio of points keeping this one alive.

Big scores from Fitzgibbon and Mahony sealed the deal for cork who deservedly left the Páirc with a well-deserved stride in their step. All Looking good, for now at least.

CORK: P Collins; D Cahalane, D O’Leary, S O’Donoghue; T O’Mahony 0-1, M Coleman 0-2, R Downey; D Fitzgibbon 0-1, G Millerick 0-1; R O’Flynn 0-2, S Barrett 0-2, J O’Connor; P Horgan 1-13 (9f 1.56), A Connolly, S Harnedy 0-4 Subs: C Lehane for J O’Connor (43), S Twomey for A Connolly (47), L Meade for R Downey (53), C Cahalane for S Barrett (63), B Roche for S Harnedy (73)

GALWAY: E Murphy; J Grealish, D Burke, A Tuohey; T Killeen 0-1, P Mannion, F Biurke; J Coen, R Glennon 0-5; T Monaghan 0-4, C Cooney 0-6f, J Hastings 0-1; C Mannion 0-1, C Whelan 0-1, G Lee 0-2 Subs: J Cooney 0-2 for J Hastings (43), D Morrissey for A Tuohey (45), S Loftus for J Coen (57), K Cooney for G Lee (67), G Thomas for T Monaghan (71)

REFEEE: T Walsh (Waterford)