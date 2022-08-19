Pressure on all eight teams in Senior Club to get a positive result to secure semi-final place

Seanie O'Shea of Kenmare Shamrocks on the way to scoring a point in their draw against Spa in the Senior Club Championship Group A. Both clubs can still qualify for the semi-finals with crucial fixtures to come this Saturday evening

GROUP A

All four teams in Group A can still qualify for the semi-finals of the competition if they get the required result next weekend.

A draw for Spa against Na Gaeil would be good enough to see the Killarney club qualify, and while a draw could be good enough to qualify the Tralee club along with Spa, it wouldn’t guarantee them a top two finish.

A win for Dingle away to Kenmare Shamrocks would get the West Kerry club into the last four, but even though Kenmare have just one point from two games, a home win on Saturday could be good enough to get them to the semi-finals, but only if Na Gaeil are beaten by Spa.

Should Kenmare win and get to 3 points, and Na Gaeil were to draw, they would also have 3 points but would qualify on their head-to-head win over Kenmare.

If Kenmare win and Na Gaeil beat Spa, the Tralee club will top the group with 4 points. That would leave Spa and Kenmare with 3 points each, and as they drew with each other on Saturday scoring difference would come into play. Spa are currently +5 and Kenmare -1 so it would come down to how much Kenmare beat Dingle by and how much Spa lost to Na Gaeil by.

Indeed, any combination of two clubs, with the exception of Dingle and Kenmare, can still qualify for the semi-finals, with the odds in favour of Spa going through as group winners.

Fixtures

GROUP A ROUND 3

Saturday, August 20

Na Gaeil v Spa in Killeen, Tralee at 7pm

Kenmare Shamrocks v Dingle in Kenmare at 7pm

GROUP B

Templenoe, understandably, might well have believed their win over Dr Crokes last Saturday was good enough to book their place in the semi-finals of the Senior Club Championship, but even though they sit proudly and deservedly on top of the group after two rounds, they aren’t qualified yet.

Indeed, Dr Crokes - winless and without a point so far - are not out of the running for qualification either, such is the tightness of this Group 2.

On Sunday the scenario is both simple and, possibly, complicated. If Templenoe can go to Tralee and beat Kerins O’Rahillys - no easy ask by the way - they will, of course, qualify as group winners with maximum points. Similarly, if Dr Crokes cannot beat Austin Stacks in Lewis Road they will not qualify and face the possible prospect of another relegation play-off down the line to save their senior status.

Wins for O’Rahillys and Stacks will necessitate scoring difference to sort out a three-way tie at the top.

Wins for Templenoe and Dr Crokes will leave a three-way tie at the bottom, again to be decided by scoring difference.

In essence, all four teams have everything to play for, ensuring a hugely competitive pair of fixtures.

Fixtures - GROUP B ROUND 3

Sunday, August 21

Dr Crokes v Austin Stacks in Lewis Road, Killarney 2.30pm

Kerins O’Rahillys v Templenoe at Strand Road, Tralee 2.30pm