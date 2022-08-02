Premier Junior: Skellig Rangers get campaign off to best possible start against St Senans

Clifford mania: A huge crowd turned out to watch the Clifford brothers in action for their club last weekend in Tralee, with fans from as far away as Laois spotted at the fixture Photo by Domnick Walsh / Eye Focus

Last year’s beaten finalists Skellig Rangers got their County Junior Premier (Group 1) campaign off to the best possible start, with an eight-point victory over St Senan’s in Milltown (3-13 to 1-11).

Narrowly pipped at the post in the 2021 decider by Gneeveguilla, the men from Portmagee are determined to do all that they can to go one step further this season, and they will be pleased to have overcome dogged resistance from their understrength opponents.

Micheal O’Sullivan, Ciarán Keating and Keith Brennan were the three men who raised green flags for the winners, and they could have their spot in the quarter-finals practically assured this Saturday night if they can double up with a home victory over St Pat’s.

The Blennerville side played out a hard-fought draw last Saturday night with their near neighbours Churchill (1-8 apiece) in a game played in atrocious weather conditions at Connolly Park. Neither outfit operated anywhere near their top levels in a disappointing encounter.

St Pat’s led by two points at the interval (1-4 to 0-5), Gary Savage finding the net after a goalmouth scramble, but Churchill responded with a major of their own, through Liam O’Donnell, in the second half. It was a tight battle all the way to the finish, with a share of the spoils the fairest result.

Performance of the weekend in this competition potentially goes to Annascaul in Group 2 who, coming off the back of a terrible Division 2 season in the County League, which culminated in relegation and a bottom of the table finish, got off to a flyer against St Michael’s/Foilmore.

The southerners, promoted to Division 4 for next season themselves, led by a point at half-time (0-9 to 0-8) after a thrilling opening half in Cromane, but credit to the West Kerry side after the break for restricting their opponents to a single point.

Jason Hickson (0-7) and James Crean (0-6) were in fine shooting form for the winners, as they eventually got over the line by five points (0-15 to 0-10), a result that should give them encouragement going forward.

In Group 3, Division 1 outfit Ballymacelligott held off a determined second half fight back from Ardfert to edge home at the John Mitchels’ pitch (0-11 to 0-7), even though they were far from their best.

Meanwhile, Keel travelled down south and came away from Foilmore with a fine win over Waterville (2-10 to 1-6), Shane Evans and Garreth Prendiville finding the net.