Premier Junior and Junior quarter-final draws are made

Jack Foley (Kilgarvan) in action with Gearoid Stack-Mulvihill Moyvane at Firies GAA Grounds Farranfore on Sunday Photo by Joe Hanley

The draws have been made for the quarter-finals of the Premier Junior and Junior club championships. The majority of games are all due to go ahead this weekend with the first named teams having won home advantage for the fixtures.

In the Premier Junior the clash of Fossa and Listry in Fossa is possibly the pick of the round. The other ties see Annascaul host St Michaels / Foilmore, Skellig Rangers face off against Brosna in Portamagee, and Gneeveguilla playing host to St Senans.

The first three of those games go ahead on Sunday, October 3 at 2.30pm, with the fourth and final game in Gneeveguilla delayed a week to October 10.

The relegation play-offs also get underway this weekend with Finuge playing Ballyduff in a north Kerry derby in Coolard, while Waterville and St Pats play off in Cromane. Both games are fixed for Saturday, October 9 at 4pm.

In the Junior club championship Cordal play host to Knocknagoshel, Tarbert welcome Renard, Castlegregory host Beale, while Kilgarvan host Firies. The first three of those ties go ahead this Sunday, at 2.30pm, the Kilgarvan game goes ahead a week later on October 10.

With further rounds to be played this weekend in the Senior and Intermediate club championships, the semi-finals (in the case of the Senior) and quarter-finals of those competitions go ahead on the weekend of October 9/10.

The Senior final is due to be played on the weekend of October 16/17, with the intermediate semi-finals also pencilled in for that weekend.

The 2020 Novice final between Cromane and Asdee, meanwhile, goes ahead on Sunday, October 10 at 3pm in Ballymacelligott.