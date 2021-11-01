‘Premier competition’ deserves more respect says East Kerry boss Jerry O'Sullivan

It was something of a theme of the weekend: district sides struggling to get up to speed against their club rivals.

That it was well-flagged beforehand as something with the potential to happen didn’t make it any less striking when it played out before our eyes. The district sides were – for the most part – seriously undercooked.

Certainly that was the case with East Kerry, the champions of two years standing, in their game with Austin Stacks on Saturday evening. The lack of preparation time, which so obviously contributed to the phenomenon, clearly irked East Kerry boss Jerry O’Sullivan.

“We had three training sessions, and you are coming up against a team that are after winning the club championship, their third in-a-row,” he noted.

"They have probably been together for the last four or five months preparing for championships. We’ve had three training sessions. We’ve had no challenge games. That’s what we’ve had. We’ve had nothing.

“Okay, you’re losing Spa, you’re bringing in a couple more, but at the end of the day, what was it two points at the end? We could have snuck it there at the finish, the sendings-off were detrimental, but our fellas died with their boots on, they never gave up and they kept going.

“But it is difficult, for what is supposed to be the premier competition in Kerry, it deserves a little bit more respect, and I think the divisional sides need to be given that little bit more time to prepare.

"You saw the game before it with St Kieran’s against O’Rahillys, with O’Rahillys overpowering them. St Kieran’s were a team that nearly beat us last year.

“We need a little bit more time and a little more preparation, and we didn’t get that.”

The lack of a backdoor option for the district sides this year – a product of circumstance –certainly didn’t help either.

“Without a shadow of a doubt, it is the premier competition, we think it deserves more respect,” he said.

Even though they were defeated it’s worth reflecting on what has been a remarkable run for the district combination and their brilliant manager, a man who’s been through a tough time of it in the last couple of weeks on a personal level.

“This is my fifth year with East Kerry,” he continued.

“We’ve had a fantastic run, we won back-to-back county championships. We were building with them for the first couple of years, and then to win two county championships, it was brilliant.

"It’s been a difficult couple of weeks for myself personally, and the support that I got from the players and the management of East Kerry, and from people around the county, has been absolutely fantastic.

“It is disappointing from that point of view that we didn’t get out of here with a win tonight, but there’s more to life than football. It’s a game, these fellas will come from it, they’ve lost games before, and I’m sure this bunch of players will be back again.

"There’s a great structure in East Kerry, we’re like a club team when we get together. I’ve no doubt they will be back again.”