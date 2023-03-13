‘Practice does make perfect’ says St Patrick’s Castleisland goalkeeper Conor Wilkinson after final win

St Pat's Castleisland substitutes run onto the pitch at the final whistle of the All-Ireland Colleges SFC 'C' final at Cullen Park, Carlow. Photo by Gerry Shanahan

St Pat’s Castleisland goalkeeper Conor Wilkinson was hugely pivotal to his school’s victory with his two saves in the first half and some excellent kickouts in the second having a major bearing on the outcome. The young net-minder was ecstatic at the final whistle.

“There’s no words to describe how I’m feeling right now. As soon as that whistle went the emotions were all over the place. I was crying, I was feeling sick, I was on the floor, I was all over the place,” Wilkinson enthused.

“I’m just so proud of this team, this school, I love this school. Coming to training every week knowing that this game was here for the taking. Seeing the score that they put up in the semi final winning by thirty two points – we knew that we had a game on our hands to be able to match them and then we went on to beat them.”

St Pat’s were three points down at half time but Wilkinson knew in his heart that they would come back stronger in the second.

“It was the same at half time as it was against Dunmanway because we were down four points at half time,” Wilkinson recalled.

“Mr McCarthy said to us, ‘boys, it’s the same as the last day, just go out, fight like dogs’, and that’s all he said. Then we went out and the work that we put in during the week paid off in the second half.

“The first half was sloppy but the second half everything clicked, every single thing, (our) kick-outs, their kick outs, point scores. We do an eight-man cone drill with off the shoulder running and we were constantly doing that at the start and I feel that that’s what won us the game. Practice does make perfect,” finished a delighted Wikinson before joining his team mates for the post-match celebrations.