Powerful Limerick give Kerry an important lesson ahead of National League campaign

Shane Conway Kerry and Darren O'Connell Limerick in action during the Munster Hurling League Group 2 match between Kerry and Limerick at Austin Stack Park in Tralee Photo by Domnick Walsh / Eye Focus

MUNSTER HURLING LEAGUE GROUP B

Kerry 0-9

Limerick 0-25

Even at far from full-strength, that’s just what they’re like, that’s just what they can do. Limerick, they’re a machine.

That they ran out comfortable winners here isn’t much of a surprise. It’s also not really the point of the exercise from a Kerry point of view. This was a gut-check, a sort of hurling version of the NCT.

With the National Hurling League just two weeks away, Stephen Molumphy’s men were exposed to a level of hurling they’re unlikely to face this side of a Joe McDonagh Cup campaign and even then the physicality of Limerick is on another level again.

The Treaty brought a bunch of hurlers keen to make a lasting impression on their manager with places up for grabs on their league panel and even starting fifteen. Certainly they started like men with a point to prove.

There was a ferocity to Limerick in the early exchanges that the Kingdom very visibly struggled to cope with. The hurling version of shock and awe with the green and gold struggling, at times, to catch their breath.

John Kiely’s men pressed Kerry all over the pitch, making it a struggle for Kerry defenders to carry the ball from deep. That said after a while the Kingdom did seem to get a handle on it somewhat at least thanks to fine play by the likes of Keith Carmody, Daniel Collins and Fionán Mackessy.

Coming up on the fifteen minute mark, the Kerry management team would have been quietly satisfied by the way things were going. Still very much in the game on the scoreboard, level pegging at four each.

Some of the Kerry scores were out of the absolute top drawer – in fairness against this Limerick side they had to be – with a pair of Eoin Ross points from distance, both from the railway end into the Mitchel’s end standing out most of all.

The early loss of Jordan Conway to what looked like a nasty enough hamstring injury (he pulled up and immediately signalled the bench to be replaced) did, however, limit Kerry’s attacking options and as the half wore on the gap between the sides only widened.

Limerick, who in that opening quarter had relied to a large extent on frees from David Reidy, began to find their range that much more with players like Darren O’Connell, Barry Murphy and Mike Houlihan all getting in on the scoring.

By 25 minutes it was out to double scores – 0-8 to 0-4 – and within another six minutes it was treble scores – 0-12 to 0-4 – with Limerick finding the range at their ease with Kerry left reliant on long-distance efforts.

When they went over – as they did for Fionán Mackessy on 34 minutes – they were spectacular, but they were low percentage efforts. True enough Limerick shot their share of efforts from deep. Theirs, though, more often than not found the black spot.

At an eight point game at the break – 0-13 to 0-5 – it wasn’t looking hugely encouraging for Molumphy’s men in the second half, which started much more disjointed than the first as the intensity levels from both sides took a noticeable dip.

For all that Limerick still held the whip hand as half-time sub Colin Coughlan made an impression with a pair of points inside the opening quarter of an hour, the second of which saw Limerick’s lead out to ten points with twenty minutes to go – 0-17 to 0-7.

Kerry to be fair battled gamely – and Daniel Collins, in particular, battled like a lion – Limerick, though, just looked that class apart and, after a sluggish enough start to the second half, began to stretch their legs down the back straight.

Five additional points on the spin 50 and 60 minutes pushed Limerick out to a 0-7 to 0-22 advantage before a pair of Shane Conway frees on 64 and 66 minutes momentarily halted the rot (Mark Quinlan with his third for Limerick just after).

The final margin of sixteen points was a more than fair reflection of the difference between the sides. It was, nevertheless, a useful exercise for the green and gold. Possibly less so for Limerick who were rarely if ever tested in the game.

By the end – with both teams making a raft of substitutions – it had more in common with a challenge game than a competitive affair. Limerick fearsome, Kerry (not at full strength either to be fair) brave.

Other than that there’s not much more to say.

KERRY: Louis Dee, Tadhg Brick, Eric Leen, Keith Carmody, Daniel Collins, Evan Murphy, Michael Leane, Fionán Mackessy (0-2), Eoin Ross (0-2), Colin Walsh, Dan Goggin, Jordan Conway, Philip Lucid, Niall McCarthy, Shane Conway (0-5f) Subs: Mark Heffernan for J Conway (inj), 9, Conor O’Keeffe for M Leane, half-time, Kyle O’Connor for E Leen, half-time, Declan O’Donoghue for N Mulcahy, 51, Ronan Walsh for P Lucid, 51, Morgan Madden for T Brick, 52, Feilim O’Sullivan for D Goggin, 60, Vincent Doyle for C Walsh, 62, Cillian Trant for D Collins, 62, Conor Bohane for L Dee, 63, Seán Weir for E Murphy, 66

LIMERICK: David McCarthy, Fergal O’Connor, Dan Morrissey, Aaron Costello (0-1), Mark Quinlan (0-3), Ronan Connolly (0-1), Ciaran Barry, Darragh O’Donovan, Jimmy Quilty, Michael Houlihan (0-2), Conor O’Grady (0-2), David Reidy (0-9, 7f), Pat Ryan, Barry Murphy (0-1), Darren O’Connell (0-1) Subs: Colin Coughlan (0-4) for F O’Connor, half-time, Rory Duff for D O’Donovan, 43, Donnacha Ó Dálaigh for B Murphy, 53, Robbie Hanley for J Quilty, 57, Aidan O’Connor for D Reidy, 57, Shane O’Brien (0-1) for P Ryan, 57, Jamie Power for D McCarthy, 59

REFEREE: Shane Scanlon (Cork)