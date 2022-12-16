Possibility of a Tralee derby in Munster Schools Corn Uí Mhuirí quarter-finals

The Corn Uí Mhuirí trophy that eight schools are still in contention to win in 2023

An all-Tralee quarter-final will happen if Tralee CBS can win their outstanding group game against Clonakilty Community College, which is now scheduled for next Tuesday, December 20 in Ballyvourney.

Having been postponed a couple of times now, the one remaining group phase fixture will, weather permitting, be played next week and thereby complete the quarter-final draw, which was made on Thursday.

Tralee CBS and Clonakilty CC are all still in contention for the last remaining quarter-final place out of Group A. St Flannan’s College, Ennis are guaranteed their place in the last eight, and they can only go through in second place in the group, while the winner of the Tralee CBS v Clonakilty match will go through as Group A winner.

As the second placed team, St Flannan’s will play Group B winner St. Francis College Rochestown. The Group A winner, either Tralee CBS or Clonakilty will play Group C runner-up, Mercy Mounthawk, which sets up the prospect of a fascinating Tralee derby.

St. Brendan’s College Killarney, as Group C winner, will play Hamilton High School Bandon in the last eight. The remaining quarter-final is an all-Cork affair between Colaiste Spioraid Naomh Bishopstown v Skibbereen Community School.

The quarter-finals will be played on Wednesday, January 18.

Corn Ui Mhuiri (Munster U-19 ‘A’ Football) quarter-finals

A – St. Francis College Rochestown v Tralee CBS / St. Flannans / Clonakilty

B – CSN Bishopstown v Skibbereen CS

C – St. Brendans Killarney v Hamilton High School Bandon

D – Tralee CBS / St. Flannans / Clonakilty v Mercy Mounthawk Tralee

Quarter-finals – Wednesday, January 18

Semi-finals (A or B v C or D) – Saturday, January 28

Final – Saturday February 11