Population movements and greater concentration in urban areas is threatening very existence of some GAA clubs, warns Kerry chairman

Population movements and the greater concentration of population in urban areas is creating huge challenges for the club structure of Kerry GAA and is a direct threat to the very existence of some clubs, according to outgoing chairman Tim Murphy. In turn, he says, this is putting larger clubs under increasing pressure.

Mr Murphy was addressing club delegates at annual convention, and said the breakdown of the number of students in the schools of the county have been identified and this should become the basis of any future response / course of action.

“The new GIS on-line facility will further enable clubs to plan accurately for the future by using this data ultimately enabling them to make more informed decisions when planning for the future,” the chairman said. “The Parish Rule has been the mainstay for so many clubs in Kerry in terms of protecting its players. Because of changing lifestyles, demographic movements and planning issues, what worked perfectly well in the past will no longer serve to protect the smaller clubs of our county in the future unless some change is made.

“This needs careful thought and collaboration at all levels of the Association in Kerry but nonetheless is our opportunity to embrace the challenges that face us, and our response will define our future successes both on and off the field in future years.”

Addressing the county championship structure, Mr Murphy said “some innovative thinking will be required” in relation to arriving at the best outcome for clubs, the district boards and divisional teams and all concerned with regard to the county championships.

“The County Championship Review Group have advanced their work considerably over the past twelve months, but the unavailability of the national fixtures programme has prevented them from formalising the report for consideration at County Committee level. The split season and resultant compressing of the club and county championship window will provide a major challenge in how it this will be addressed,” he said.

“The County Championship is the pre-eminent competition in Kerry but the Club Championship offering clubs the chance to win an All-Ireland also needs to be factored in. Most counties have just one championship but with two in Kerry some innovative thinking will be required to achieve the best outcome for all concerned.”

Addressing the area of coaching and games Mr Murphy said that Covid-19 and the pandemic of the last 18 months has highlighted in a stark way the strengths and weaknesses of the coaching structures at club, county, provincial and national level - what works well and what can be improved upon.

“As we begin to exit Covid-19 a great opportunity now exists to increase the number of coaches we have in the county. The current GDA model could possibly be enhanced through a combination of GDAs and GPOs,” the chairman told convention.

“In order to do so, this would require a very streamlined structure between national level, provincial level, and county level. As part of the soon to be published GAA National Strategic Plan this will be addressed, and a huge opportunity should be created to increase the number of coaches in the county.

“The work that has been carried out at coaching and games level over the last twelve months has been incredible. Under the stewardship of Terence Houlihan and Donal Daly many new initiatives have been put in motion, most notably the collaboration between Kerry GAA and UL in up-skilling coaches with an accredited qualification. Again, this innovative idea by Kerry can be further developed in conjunction with the national and provincial levels.

“Coaching and coach development is possibly the most important area of focus within the county over the next five years,” he added.