Population movements and greater concentration in urban areas is threatening very existence of some GAA clubs, warns Kerry chairman

Outgoing Kerry GAA chairman Tim Murphy addressing delegates at annual convention in the Sports Academy at the MTU Campus in Tralee on Monday night. Photo by Domnick Walsh Expand

Paul Brennan

Population movements and the greater concentration of population in urban areas is creating huge challenges for the club structure of Kerry GAA and is a direct threat to the very existence of some clubs, according to outgoing chairman Tim Murphy. In turn, he says, this is putting larger clubs under increasing pressure.

Mr Murphy was addressing club delegates at annual convention, and said the breakdown of the number of students in the schools of the county have been identified and this should become the basis of any future response / course of action.

