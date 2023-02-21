Poignant finale to Seamus McIntrye Memorial Hurling Tournament as cup is returned to garda’s family in Kenmare

John Mark Foley, Geraldine Foley, Eileen Foster, Assistant Commissioner Southern Region, Paul Ahern, Padraig McMcIntyre and Superintendent Flor Murphy at a plaque in memory of PJ McIntyre at the Seamus McIntyre Memorial Tournament in Fr Breen Park, Kenmare on Thursday.

Twenty years after it was inaugurated in memory of a lost son and brother, a much missed An Garda Síochána member, and a very fine dual footballer and hurler for Kerry, the Seamus McIntyre Memorial Hurling Tournament was brought to a poignant conclusion with the memorial cup being handed by to members of the late Garda McIntyre’s family in his native Kenmare.

Garda McIntyre and his colleague, Garda George Rice, a native of Kilgarvan, tragically lost their lives in Cork City whilst on duty on April 22, 2001, and since 2003 An Garda Síochána have held the Garda Seamus McIntyre Hurling Tournament to honour their memory.

For two decades the annual tournament was a celebration of the lives of Garda Seamus McIntyre and Garda George Rice, and of hurling, and the first tournament was held in Templemore in 2003 and has continuously been supported by colleagues and players alike.

Seamus McIntyre was a highly proud Kerry man who played hurling and football with his his county. During his training period at the Garda College his leadership qualities were quickly identified and he was selected to captain the Garda College hurling team that reached the Fitzgibbon Cup final in 1997. Seamus played football with the Kerry minors, under-21s and juniors, and he was left corner back on the Kerry hurling team that famously beaten Waterford in the Munster SHC quarter-final in 1993.

The McIntyre Tournament was started in 2003 mainly through the hard work of Ken Hogan and Tom McGlinchey and this prestigious competition has been held in hurling strongholds Thurles, Kilkenny, Wexford, Cork, Galway, and Limerick in the meantime. On the tenth anniversary the tournament was hosted in Kerry, a wonderful occasion culminating in his late father PJ making a presentation to the manager of every competing teams. The last time this competition was held was in 2019 in PJ McIntyre’s home town of Banagher, Co. Offaly before the Covid pandemic prevented its hosting until this year.

Now, after 20 years, the organisers feel it is appropriate to hand back the Seamus McIntyre Cup and shield to the McIntyre family and his beloved Kenmare GAA club.

Speaking at last Thursday’s tournament, which was won the team representing the Limerick gardaí, Assistant Commissioner for the Southern Region Eileen Foster said ‘while this tournament in its current format will end today, the memory of Seamus will never fade’.

"The annual hurling tournament has been a fitting way to honour the memory of Seamus, who was an outstanding sportsman, representing with distinction An Garda Síochána, his clubs and county on GAA fields throughout the country,” Assistant Commissioner Foster said.

"It is fitting that the final event will take place in his home town of Kenmare. This tournament has been a resounding success over the years and I wish to acknowledge all those who have taken part and contributed to its success, namely the players who participated, the organising officials and, in particular, those members attached to the Garda College who founded this tournament in honour of Seamus.

“I extend a special welcome to Padraig McIntyre and Geraldine Foley (McIntyre), their immediate families and the extended members of the McIntyre family. We also remember today, those who are not with us in particular retired Garda PJ McIntyre and Mamie, the parents of Seamus, who were proud and great supporters of this tournament.

“There has always been a proud tradition of sport in An Garda Síochána in the community and it is as important today as it ever was. Sport allows our members to become embedded in their communities and act as positive role models to young and old alike.”