Plenty on the line this weekend in the Kerry junior club championship

Sneem / Derrynane's first goal by Jack Riney in the game against Lios Póil in Listry on Sunday last Photo by Michael G Kenny

In Group 1, following victories over Moyvane and Cromane respectively, Scartaglen and Reenard have secured their passage to the quarter-finals of the Junior Club Championship.

Scart had a hard-fought 1-9 to 0-11 victory over Moyvane in Killeen in Tralee on Saturday evening, while Reenard were a little more comfortable in seeing off Cromane 0-18 to 1-10 in Folmore.

This weekend the two sides already qualified face off in Reenard (Saturday evening at 7pm) to determine who tops the group (and is seeded as a result), while Cromane are due to host Moyvane the same evening at the same time.

In Group 2 Cordal secured their passage to the quarter-finals with a crushing 6-18 to 0-7 victory over Ballylongford in Knocknagoshel.

Lios Póil’s defeat at the hands of Sneem/Derrynane, meanwhile, puts them in a difficult position as regards qualification for the next phase as they’ll have to travel to Cordal this Sunday afternoon at 2.30pm to stand any chance of progression.

Cordal will probably want to win the game to frank their position as top dogs in the group, while even in the event of a Lios Póil victory, Sneem / Derrynane would be expected to win comfortably in Ballylongford (Sunday, 2.30pm) and go through on a head-to-head basis.

The state of play in Group 3, meanwhile, is a little more up in the air with Tarbert and Asdee due to play a back game this weekend in Clounmacon (Sunday, 2.30pm).

Asdee, having failed to fulfil their first round fixture, will be seriously under the gun in that fixture against promotion-chasing Tarbert.

Victory for the Shannonsiders will ensure their passage to the quarter-final stages along with current group leaders Firies who will have a rest weekend this weekend before hosting Tarbert in the last round to determine who tops the group.

Beale are more than likely out of the running following their 3-15 to 1-8 defeat at the hands of the Farranfore outfit in Churchill on Saturday evening last.

In Group 4 Knocknagoshel are through to the quarter-final stage with full points from their opening two games.

They battled their way past Finuge in O’Sullivan Park on Saturday evening last on a score line of 1-9 to 1-6.

Duagh, meanwhile, look relatively well-placed for a place in the knock-out stages following their 3-14 to 2-15 success against Kilgarvan in Kilgarvan last Sunday afternoon.

Duagh won the game with a last-gasp goal much to the chagrin of Kilgarvan who will feel they would have had a better chance of victory were it not for having to play a County Intermediate Hurling Final mid-week.

Still whatever about that now, they don’t have a chance of advancing even if they see off Finuge this weekend in Farranfore (Saturday, 7pm).

Finuge, meanwhile, will need to win that game if they're to stand any chance of overhauling Duagh for second place.

Finuge will need to win and hope Duagh do not win in Knocknagoshel (again on Saturday evening at 7pm).

If they win while Duagh lose it will come down to score difference as the two clubs played out a draw in the opening round.

Duagh current have a score difference of plus two, while Finuge are at minus three.