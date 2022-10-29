Philip O’Connor shines in the downpour as Cordal see off Tarbert for place in Junior final

Cordal players and supporters embrace after the club's victory over Tarbert in the Kerry Junior Football Championshp semi-final in Duagh on Saturday afternoon Photo by Damian Stack

KERRY PETROLEUM COUNTY JFC SEMI-FINAL

Cordal 0-12

Tarbert 0-7

Once they got up and running, there wasn’t much doubting their superiority.

As a matter of fact at their best they played at a level that a gallant and game Tarbert simply couldn’t match. Tarbert couldn’t cope with really as Cordal had their north Kerry rivals pinned in their own half for most of the third quarter.

After that, it was largely a book-keeping exercise. Sure, Tarbert rallied to the line to put a more respectable sheen on the scoreboard. Never once, though, did it feel like Cordal’s place in the final next month was in jeopardy.

The key man for the blue and gold was unquestionably Philip O’Connor. The former Kerry panellist scored five, assisted a handful more and proved a real outlet for his men.

When in the opening exchanges Cordal were struggling for traction into the top goal in Duagh – their distribution in those early exchanges was simply woeful – it was O’Connor who stepped up to steady the ship picking out TJ O’Connor for their opener on ten minutes in response to a fourth minute mark by the impressive Gerald O’Sullivan.

In the best of the weather – which took a turn for the worse in the second quarter and carried on getting worse from there – the teams seemed to struggle the most. It was just a point apiece at the end of the opening quarter.

Cordal, though, did look that bit sharper. Certainly there were the more efficient in front of the posts once the game opened up from the 16th minute onwards. Tarbert ended the half with side wides into the village end, compared to Cordal’s three down the other end.

It was an unsustainable level of waste against a side that was clicking into gear starting with a simply brilliant point off his left from an acute angle by O’Connor to fire his men in front for the first time.

It was a lead Cordal wouldn’t relinquish all the way to the finish. In this period they twice stole a couple points ahead – thanks to points from Cathal O’Donoghue – only for Gerald O’Sullivan to peg them back both times. 0-4 to 0-3 after twenty minutes).

Further points from O’Connor (assist Brian Reidy) and Reidy (assist O’Connor returning the favour) had it out to a three point game before a late free from Cillian Langan brought Tarbert back to within touching distance at the break, 0-6 to 0-4.

A nasty-looking injury to Shane Enright just before the break, however, led to the All Star award winner being replaced at the break and it probably did destabilise Tarbert.

He had been for the most part picking up O’Connor, who was doing well regardless to be fair, but without Enright on the pitch it’s hardly coincidental that Cordal assumed near total control starting with a point by man-of-the-match O’Connor on 38 minutes.

With Tarbert’s kick-out strategy creaking, Cordal had Tarbert just where they wanted them.

Taking advantage Tom O’Connor’s men tacked on another five points – Éamon Nolan, Seán Bronsan, Seán Walsh and a pair of O’Connor frees – to stretch their advantage to an insurmountable eight with less than fifteen minutes to go: 0-12 to 0-4.

To give Tarbert due credit they didn’t throw in the towel. With the rain pelting down aggressively few would have blamed them had they done so. A point from Michael Heaphy on 52 minutes broke their second half duck and, while they added to it with frees from O’Sullivan and Langan, there was never a realistic prospect of them salvaging anything from the game.

Cordal looked a very fine side indeed. Maintaining a high level of performance despite the sometime horrendous conditions (to be fair the pitch in Duagh held up remarkably well to the downpour).

Even the fact Cordal went the final fifteen minute or so (including time added on) without a score shouldn’t unduly worry them or their faithful fans (all huddled in the stand) as this was was done from a long way out.

The East Kerry outfit now await the winners of the second semi-final between Firies and Knocknagoshel, which has been provisionally fixed for the weekend of November 5/6.

Cordal won’t fear either of them. Nor should they as they make their return to a county final for the first time in 17 years.

CORDAL: Seán Óg Ó Ciardubháin, Jamie Cahill, Pádraig Brosnan, Gary O’Leary, TJ O’Connor (0-1), Kieran Enright, Brian Reidy (0-1), Philip O’Connor (0-5, 2f), Jason Cronin, Kevin Walshe, Seán Brosnan (0-1), Cathal O’Donoghue (0-2), Éamon Nolan (0-1m), Dónal McCarthy, Seán Walsh (0-1) Subs: Ryan Dennehy for C O’Donoghue, 40, Oisín Nolan for J Cahill, 51, Pa Naughton for S Walsh, 57, John Brosnan for K Walshe, 57

TARBERT: Pa Carmody, Danny Wren, Kevin Enright, Daniel O’Connor, Ben Sheehan, Shane Enright, Micheál Carrig, Shea McDonnell, Michael Heaphy (0-1), Micheál Normile, Danny Stack, Patsy O’Connell, Cillian Langan (0-2f), Gerald O’Sullivan (0-4, 2m, 1f), Finbarr Carrig Subs: Gavin Breen for D Stack, half-time, Jack Sheehan for S Enright (inj), half-time, Paddy O’Callaghan for P O’Connell, 45, Darragh Foley for F Carrig, 45, Jack Healy for B Sheehan, 57

REFEREE: Paul Hayes (Kerins O’Rahillys)