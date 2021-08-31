Peter Keane: Will he stay or should he go?

It rarely feels appropriate – and it hardly ever elicits a definitive answer – but one always has to ask the question of a team manager whose term in charge has formally ended, even when the end has just been prefaced by a particularly painful defeat: what now?

The fact of the matter is that Kerry is today without a manager to its senior football team, and there is a vacancy to be filled in the next days and weeks. That Tim Murphy has to, under the five-year rule, finish up as chairman of the County Board at the end of the year could, maybe, complicate matters, but either way Kerry has to find a new manager for its football team.

We say ‘new’ but that is not to say for a moment that the ‘new’ man won’t be the old one. Yes, Peter Keane is no longer the Kerry manager, but he still remains in pole position to be the manager in 2022 if he wants to be.

And that is the first question that needs answering: Does Keane want to put himself forward for another year, two years or whatever, as manager?

This week Keane will be feeling particularly sore in himself. One only had to be in Croke Park on Saturday to see how crushed he was on the sideline in the moments after the final whistle, and how disappointed he was in his post-match interviews.

Kerry doesn’t have a record of shifting or shafting managers, and the general rule of thumb is that if the incumbent wants to stay in the job he will be accommodated for as long as he wants. The unspoken quid pro quo is that the manager will have the Board’s and the clubs’ backing as long as he knows when it is the right time to go.

Right now, the sand underneath Keane’s feet is less than solid, and to say he is on shaky ground would be an understatement. The record will show that Kerry lost an epic All-Ireland semi-final by just one point after extra-time (without David Clifford for that extra-time) but the record also shows that in the last two Championships under Keane, Kerry have exited at the Munster semi-final stage and the All-Ireland semi-final stage. In the Kingdom that cuts no mustard.

In October 2018, the month Keane was appointed senior manager, we stated that his legacy would, ultimately, be judged on winning All-Irelands. Harsh as it might be, that is always the final arbiter on how every Kerry football manager is judged.

Two Munster titles, a National League title and a second one shared is all well and good, but those rosettes butter no parsnips in a county looking for its 38th All-Ireland title seven years after its 37th. Keane – a smart man – knows this as well as anyone.

Still, if Keane feels he can wring an All-Ireland title out of this team in the next year or two he is probably entitled to a crack at it. After all, this year and 2020 were severely disrupted by all things Covid, and the reality is that of his three years in charge only the first, 2019, ran a normal course, which, of course, was the only year of the three that Kerry reached the All-Ireland final.

Taking the team to an All-Ireland final and replay in his first year put plenty of credit in Keane’s account, but that stock of goodwill was all but emptied by the Munster semi-final loss to Cork 14 months later, and Saturday’s loss to Tyrone has certainly put him back in the red in an overall assessment of this time in charge.

If Keane wants to stay on he might have some convincing to do in the ‘interview’, even if he gets first refusal to make his case to be in charge in 2022.

The problem with Keane using the pandemic as a mitigating factor for how the 2020 and 2021 Championships panned out for Kerry is that every other team had to operate under the same conditions. Two All-Ireland titles will still have been won in the ‘Covid years’ and the reality is that Dublin won one, and Mayo or Tyrone will have won the other.

If the 2019 drawn final felt like a lost opportunity then, this year will be regarded every bit as much as one that really got away, not least because Dublin were out of the equation before Kerry stepped into the ring with Tyrone.

The dearth of off-the-shelf options should Keane voluntarily walk away should not be a good enough reason to keep him on, but the kingmakers will no doubt consider the likely successors before there is final judgement made on Keane’s future.

It won’t be lost on any of the parties involved that should Keane’s term end here he will be the first Kerry manager since Ogie Moran (1993 to 1995) not to have won the Sam Maguire Cup. Nor will it be useful to Keane's case that Páidí Ó Sé and Éamonn Fitzmaurice won All-Irelands in their second year as manager, while Jack O’Connor (in 2004 and again in 2009) and Pat O’Shea lifted the Sam Maguire Cup in their first year as manager.

Keane came within a whisker in 2019 of joining that second club, but now the question is if the county has the patience to give him a fourth year (at least) to end what will be an eight-year famine for an All-Ireland title?

Patience is an important word in all of this, and the Kerry public – insofar as they can sway any decision – are possibly running out of same. If the Fitzmaurice years ended as much because of a turn in public support for him as a poor run of results from 2016 to 2018, Keane will have a job of work to convince the Kerry supporters he is still the man to end what will be an eight-year wait for Sam come 2022.

On the back of five successive All-Ireland minor titles (the last three of which Keane managed) stretching back to 2014, there remains a strong sense that those successes should be already converting into senior All-Ireland wins.

The concern might be that with the core of this team now coming into their prime years, is it a risk worth taking to leave the outgoing management at it for another couple of years.

Dublin’s defeat has opened the door for other teams to feel they now have a much better chance of winning the Championship, and right now Mayo and Tyrone are ahead of Kerry in the chase. Dublin will surely regroup to be a serious contender in 2022, and this year’s finalists – no matter which one wins and which loses – will bought feel good about themselves in six ort eight months time.

The thoughts of the Kerry players will be a crucial part of the process, and for right or wrong, Keane's future could very much rest in the hands of a group of players who absolutely need to shoulder a big percentage of the failures of the last three years.

Management teams – and the contribution of Tommy Griffin, James Foley, Maurice Fitzgerald and the rest very much comes into consideration too – live and die by what how their players perform inside the chalk, and a poor performance or a bad result isn’t always on the men outside the whitewash.

The players’ decision making in pressure moments, their game management (or lack of) at times has been beyond poor, and a gnawing sense that – at times – they’re not prepared to get down and dirty in clutch moments they way Dublin, Mayo and Tyrone players do, is as much on the guys in the jerseys as it is on Keane and his staff.

What will be crucial, though, is how the players have regarded the management over the last three years; how the training ground dynamic has been; how much faith the players have in their manager, as much as he has faith in his players.

They are questions only those inside the dressing room can answer, but even if there are legitimate issues to be resolved, the old maxim might apply: better the devil you know than the one you don’t.

If Keane decides to go – and as a self-employed successful business man he has every right to move on with the other just as important things in his life – who comes in?

Right now (isn’t is always the way?) suitable candidates aren’t exactly hanging off the bushes. Former players always seem to find their way into initial short-lists but can one say that any of those with moderate managerial / coaching experience – Micheal Quirke, Kieran Donaghy, Declan O’Sullivan, Marc Ó Sé, Seamus Moynihan – are ready, or willing, to step up right now.

The two most qualified for the job are also two former managers: Eamonn Fitzmaurice and Jack O’Connor. The former has 2014's All-Ireland title to pin to his CV but the 2017 and 2018 Championships devalued his stock somewhat, and a combination of a principal’s job in Dingle, a young family, and plenty of media work, might make a second coming that much less tempting.

For O’Connor it would be a third coming. The second one started well in 2009 with a third League and All-Ireland double, but by the end of 2012 the magic had gone. A couple of All-Ireland minor titles kept Jack's oar in, but four ultimately unsuccessful years with the Under-20/21s – and a current posting with the Kildare seniors – might suggest a third spin on the merry-go-round won’t happen.

In some respects, of course, it mightn't matter a huge amount who is the Kerry manager next year. Since 2015 successive teams have been beaten in all kinds of ways in the Championship and it would be wrong to pin it all on the bainisteoir. The manager will always be the fall guy, but maybe it is the guys who really matter – the players – who keep falling over and falling down, and until they are able to become stand-up guys together the wait for thirty-eight will roll on.