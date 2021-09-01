Peter Keane likely to be given extension if he wants it

Peter Keane will likely be handed at least one more year as Kerry football manager if he seeks it, though it is unlikely that he, or the County Board, will rush into any decision on his future and the vacancy that now exists for the position.

The Cahersiveen native’s three-year term in charge ended on Saturday with defeat to Tyrone in the All Ireland senior football semi-final, but all parties will take a couple of weeks before things are moved on in respect of Keane’s next move.

While there is general – and understandable – disgruntlement around the county since Saturday at another Championship exit before the All-Ireland final itself, it is thought Keane, his management team and County Board officers will allow a cooling-off period before everything is put back on the table.

The early sense is that, while Keane’s three years as manager failed to deliver the Sam Maguire Cup, there might be little to be gained by a change of manager for the 2022 season.

The lack of an obvious successor – unless the Board was to try to coax Keane’s predecessor Éamonn Fitzmaurice back, or, indeed, Fitzmaurice’s predecessor, Jack O’Connor back for a third term – is seen as one element of an openness to give Keane an extension if he wants to carry on.

Despite the pressure Keane is coming under in the wake of a narrow defeat to a Tyrone team that Kerry beat by 16 points in June in the League, there is a level of sympathy for the Listry resident who has seen the second and third years of his managerial term hugely impacted by the Covid pandemic.

There is also some sympathy in that Kerry’s preparation for Saturday’s semi-final was greatly disrupted by a Covid outbreak in the Tyrone squad, with Kerry the ones to offer a solution to get the game rescheduled and played.

It is understood that should Keane ask for an extension, there might be an expectancy that he will change up some areas of his back-room team, though the imposition of specified personnel wouldn’t be a caveat to him getting the job again.

Unsurprisingly, the defeat to Tyrone has led to criticism of the management’s performance, with former Kerry footballer Tomás Ó Sé telling The Sunday Game that he felt that Kerry wouldn’t win an All Ireland title under the present management.

“Has the team come on from where they were? Is this team capable of winning? I think this team is capable of winning an All-Ireland. Do I think the current management are what will bring it there? I don’t think so, no,” Ó Sé said.

If Keane does walk away after three years, there aren’t too many viable candidates to replace him. It’s not even known if Fitzmaurice would want to return having left the job after six years in 2018 to a rising despondency from the Kerry supporters.

O’Connor has committed to manager Kildare for another year, and while current Under 20 manager Declan O’Sullivan, former Kerins O’Rahillys and Laois manager Micheál Quirke, Kieran Donaghy and Seamus Moynihan, have been touted as future Kerry manager material, none of those presently have the experience Keane brings right now.

County Board chairman Tim Murphy, who led the committee that appointed Keane in October 2018, steps down as chairman in December after five years, which adds another element to the re-appointment of Peter Keane or the appointment of his successor.