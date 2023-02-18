Perplexing Kerry performance will vex Jack O’Connor after champions are mauled by Mayo

Kerry's Paudie Clifford is tackled by Ryan O'Donoghue and Donnacha McHugh of Mayo during their Allianz Football League Division One game at MacHale Park in Castlebar. Photo by Sportsfile

NATIONAL FOOTBALL LEAGUE DIVISION 1, ROUND 3

Mayo 2-14

Kerry 1-10

Vexed and perplexed. That’s what we imagine Jack O’Connor will be on the journey south from Castlebar after Kerry were outclassed in every aspect of this seven-point defeat that was every bit as bad as the scoreline suggests. It was, in truth, twice as bad as the final score.

For a little while Kerry were heading into ‘record defeat’ territory against Mayo until David Clifford and Sean O’Shea – both introduced at half time – combined for 0-5 to put a little more respectability on the final score. There was the small consolation of a Barry O’Sullivan goal in the 70th minute too, but make no mistake: this was poor, borderline brutal stuff from the League champions.

O’Connor will be vexed at the lack of intensity from his players, their sloppiness on the ball, their lack of pressure off it, the overall bad execution of passing and shooting, and the general lack of bite and snap this fixture should have brought out of the team.

And the Kerry manager will be perplexed at how it all came to be. How, just a fortnight after such a crisp performance against Monaghan, the wheels came off so spectacularly.

These Kerry-Mayo games are usually won or lost in the latter stages of the contest, but this one got away from Kerry in the first half. Or one could argue it was lost in the dressing room before the visitors came out on to field because it seemed that some of them – too many of them – left something critical to the cause in there.

Some context is required. Mayo are not Monaghan. And Castlebar is not Killarney. Almost 16,000 showed up in MacHale Park for this always interesting meeting of these counties, the vast majority of them backing Kevin McStay’s charges, but that shouldn’t have cowed Kerry in the manner they looked like they were. But Mayo were good here. Very good.

Despite not having lost their first two League games, Mayo were nevertheless desperate for their first win here, and they went about their business of achieving that with a sense of purpose that Kerry could never match in their quest for a second win.

First half goals from Ryan O’Donoghue and James Carr and four points in all from the impressive Jordan Flynn did much of the damage on the scoreboard for Mayo, though Aidan O'Shea was a wrecking ball of purpose and assists in the Mayo attack without scoring, while further back Stephen Coen, Donnacha McHugh and Diarmuid O’Connor got the best out of themselves.

And Kerry? Well, not too many stand-up fellas or stand-out performances on a sobering night, though Darragh Roche was a decent focal point in the first half, Paul Murphy pressed forward to kick a point and set up O’Sullivan late goal, and Clifford the younger snapped over three fine scores after his arrival.

Beyond that? File this one under ‘Move On’ and re-set for what now becomes an even more important game against Armagh next Saturday in Tralee.

Jack O’Connor said Adrian Spillane will be back for that one after work commitments kept him away from Castlebar, but beyond that the manager will be working with the same crew he had here. Suffice to say David Clifford and Sean O’Shea will be trying to raid the Orchard county from the get-got next Saturday, with Donal O’Sullivan and Micheal Burns probably under most pressure to retain their starting places on the evidence of what they did – or didn’t – do here.

In fairly benign weather conditions, a litany of wides peppered the opening minutes of the game before O’Donoghue converted a free to break Mayo’s duck in the seventh minute, with Carr’s monster point from a mark doubling a lively home side’s lead a minute later.

There was much to admire in Mayo’s energy and movement in those early minutes but it was a sloppy turnover from a Shane Murphy restart that allowed Aidan O’Shea set O’Donoghue free to get the right side of Jason Foley and dink the ball over Murphy to put them five ahead, 1-2 to no score.

Kerry had kicked three wides before Roche knocked over their first score, from a free, in the 10th minute, but there was a sloppiness and lack of cutting edge about the visitors that was unbecoming of the League and All-Ireland champions, irrespective of who was or wasn’t on the field.

The lively Roche mined Kerry’s second point after 15 minutes but in the 22nd minute O’Donoghue converted a free before an error by Tadhg Morley saw him kick the ball to Diarmuid O’Connor who set Carr through on goal to place a low shot perfectly inside Shane Murphy’s right-hand post.

Mayo were 2-4 to 0-2 ahead and there was already a creeping sense of a fait accompli about this one, insofar as anything about Mayo can be set in stone before the final whistle.

Kerry’s third point took another 18 minutes to arrive, Tony Brosnan angling over a neat score, but it was another imperfect performance from the Dr Crokes man who ran up too many blind alleys and into a no nonsense Mayo defence that was, by and large, at the top of their game.

At half time Kerry were 2-8 to 0-3 adrift, and the only logical thing for the management to do was to send for the cavalry, with O’Shea, Clifford and Dylan Casey coming in to put more fingers in the dyke.

Mayo goalkeeper Colm Reape converted a ‘45’ before Clifford, with his first touch of the ball, kicked Kerry’s fourth point. But it was far too laboured by the visitors. Over the next 20 minutes or so they strung together a few scores from O’Shea (2), Clifford (2) and Murphy, but there was the sense that Mayo were, intentionally or otherwise, easing back on the throttle by then.

The widest the margin got in the second half was 13 points, the closest Kerry came to Mayo in the second half was the seven it finished up at, but it was all academic by that stage.

A bad day at the office, then, for a Kerry team that whatever about being expected to win in Castlebar, was certainly expected to put in a performance. That they didn’t will be vexing and perplexing for all on the Kerry bus back to the Kingdom.

KERRY: Shane Murphy, Graham O’Sullivan, Jason Foley, Tom O’Sullivan, Pa Warren, Tadhg Morley, Paul Murphy 0-1, Jack Barry, Barry O’Sullivan 1-0, Dara Moynihan 0-1, Paudie Clifford, Micheál Burns, Tony Brosnan 0-1, Darragh Roche 0-2 (1f), Donal O’Sullivan. Subs: Dylan Casey for P Warren (ht), Seán O’Shea 0-2 (1f) for M Burns (ht), David Clifford 0-3 for D O’Sullivan (ht), Stefan Okunbor for D Roche (56), Killian Spillane for P Clifford (63)

MAYO: Colm Reape 0-2 (1f 1 ‘45’), David McBrien, Rory Brickenden, Enda Hession, Stephen Coen, Conor Loftus, Donnacha McHugh 0-1, Matthew Ruane, Diarmuid O’Connor 0-1, Fionn McDonagh, Jack Carney 0-1, Jordan Flynn 0-4, Aidan O’Shea, James Carr 1-2 (0-1m), Ryan O’Donoghue 1-3 (0-2f, 0-1m). Subs: Bob Tuohy for D O’Connor (35+1), Cillian O’Connor for F McDonagh (52), Jack Coyne for R Brickenden (52), Conor McStay for J Carr (63), Paddy Durkin for S Coen (65)

RFEREE: Sean Hurson (Tyrone)