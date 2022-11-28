Paul Murphy will miss Rathmore’s Munster IFC Final but Shane Ryan will skip Kerry team holiday to be available

Rathmore defender Paul Murphy will miss his club’s Munster IFC final against Na Piarsaigh of Limerick on Sunday week as the Kerry star is finally going on his delayed honeymoon. On the credit side, Kerry goalkeeper and key forward for his club, Shane Ryan, is expected to play in the Munster Final showpiece as he will forfeit the first week of Kerry’s All Ireland winning team holiday to holiday to Dubai and Mauritius.

David and Paudie Clifford will also remain at home for Fossa’s provincial JFC final against Kilmurry of Cork, also on December 11, though it is possible they, along with Ryan, might join their Kerry team mates for the latter part of the team holiday.

“Paul is going on a long-due honeymoon for four weeks, he got married last year. He will be a big loss, but we have a panel, hopefully, we will get someone to fill his boots,” Rathmore manager Denis Moynihan said in the wake of the team’s semi-final win over Kanturk on Saturday.

At their productive best, Rathmore were an impressive sight, moving forward in powerful waves much to the satisfaction of team boss Denis Moynihan who had reason to applaud his side’s application to the management’s tactical approach.

“Most games, we play with an extra man back in defence, we felt today we would go man-to-man and target the Kanturk midfield area which was very strong all year. We saw most of their games, pushing up, I thought our two midfielders, the Ryan brothers Mark and Cathal were a huge call for us and they performed superbly,” he said.

Rathmore’s power surge from the first whistle, helped by an early goal, was more than Kanturk could live with, creating a gap that Kanturk found difficulty in erasing.

“The goal from John Moynihan set us up, he looks ordinary but once he gets the ball in hand, he is like a bit of a snake. John is always up for a goal or two, no doubt.”

For the best part of the hour, Rathmore piled on the punishment yet Moynihan wasn’t entirely happy with his side’s drop in tempo having forged ahead by a massive 16 points.

“I thought we might have managed it better but Kanturk were bound to hit a purple patch. I trained a lot of teams in Duhallow and I followed Duhallow football as a young fellow and if we didn’t get through today, I would have loved to see Kanturk progress,” he said.

A trek to Pairc Uí Chaoimh, Moynihan expressed delight at the opportunity to play on a splendid surface.

“We were worried about Kanturk physicality. It was like winning the lotto when I heard we were coming up to Páirc Uí Chaoimh because I reckon if they got us into Mallow with a heavier surface, we could have been in trouble. Probably both sets of supporters would prefer a venue such as Mallow but I was delighted when Pairc Uí Chaoimh was chosen,” he said.

Massive expectations will follow Rathmore to a provincial decider yet Moynihan is determined to maintain the work in progress and the need to prepare accordingly.

“One can’t take anything for granted, when I’m focused, the team is focused. We’re straight back to business in looking ahead to the final,” he said.