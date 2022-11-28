Kerry

Paul Murphy will miss Rathmore’s Munster IFC Final but Shane Ryan will skip Kerry team holiday to be available

Rathmore manager Moynihan says the key tactic was to go man to man and target the Kanturk midfield

Rathmore's Paul Murphy tackles Alan Walsh of Kanturk in their Munster Club IFC semi-final at Pairc Ui Chaoimh, Cork. Photo by Jim Coughlan Expand

John Tarrant

Rathmore defender Paul Murphy will miss his club’s Munster IFC final against Na Piarsaigh of Limerick on Sunday week as the Kerry star is finally going on his delayed honeymoon. On the credit side, Kerry goalkeeper and key forward for his club, Shane Ryan, is expected to play in the Munster Final showpiece as he will forfeit the first week of Kerry’s All Ireland winning team holiday to holiday to Dubai and Mauritius.

David and Paudie Clifford will also remain at home for Fossa’s provincial JFC final against Kilmurry of Cork, also on December 11, though it is possible they, along with Ryan, might join their Kerry team mates for the latter part of the team holiday.

