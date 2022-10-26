Paul Murphy hoping to lay down the law as East Kerry look to regain county title

Before he could even sit down comfortably in his seat at the East Kerry county final press night last Thursday evening, captain Paul Murphy had to set the record straight. With a smile etched across his face, but with single-minded conviction, the Rathmore man stressed that his stunning late winning point against Dingle in the semi-final was no fluke. Nothing of the sort, in fact.

“I was definitely going for it! I saw that Jerry (O’Sullivan) was putting a bit of doubt in people’s minds after the game. If I was dropping it in, there was nobody within 30 yards of the goals, so it was a horrible kick altogether. I was going for it,” he explained.

“I collected it from Darragh (Lyne), and I just felt that I was in the right area of the pitch with the way the wind was blowing. It suited that sort of a kick, and I felt that I just would have had the distance from there. I was relieved to see it drop over because, for the Dingle goal, I had been turned over in possession.”

The 31-year-old has experienced the highs and the lows of gaelic football, whether with his club, or his county, or now with his divisional side. With an even temperament, and level-headed composure, Murphy sums up his feelings when Dylan Geaney raised the green flag for Dingle two weeks ago.

“I felt that I possibly needed to make it up to guys. I thought that Dingle goal was a big momentum changer in the second half. I know we got a goal directly after it, but we had come out in the second half and got the first two scores, and we had a lot of the ball and were playing a lot of the football. I thought their goal really changed the direction of the game for 10 or 15 minutes,” he added.

“I felt there was a little bit of an onus on me to make up for that error, so there was a huge amount of relief seeing it dropping over. From there, we saw it out well. I think you just need to be steady. If things are going very well, or if things go badly, you can’t look too much into either of them. Everyone makes errors.

“It’s human nature that people think about their own errors or mistakes a lot more than other people would. I don’t know if it’s a fear of what other people might think. But, in reality, people take no notice of it. People give away the football on a football pitch, it’s just the nature of it.

“Maybe as you get a bit older, you do have a bit more perspective on things, but it’s about keeping it steady. Don’t get too excited, don’t get too down, if things start going against you. Back yourself to keep going and to do the right thing the next time you get the ball.”

Always an interesting speaker on the game, the East Kerry skipper was revelling in being at Old Trafford the previous evening. An avid Manchester United supporter, the impressive 2-0 victory over Tottenham was an occasion to savour for Murphy, a trip that might not have been possible before the split-season entered the GAA calendar.

“It’s definitely better, I would be in favour of it. There’s a bit of an asterisk on it from a Kerry point of view, because if you compare Kerry to another county, Kerry has three championships. Take Tyrone as a contrast. As far as I know, in Tyrone, it’s a straight knock-out championship, so they possibly play one championship game with their club.

“Down here, we have two groups, if you’re playing intermediate or senior club, and you’re playing county championship, you are guaranteed six matches, because you’re playing two group stages. At intermediate, you’re nearly guaranteed an extra one, because you have two going to semi-final and one going to relegation. And then you have a divisional championship on top of all that.

“That’s possibly a different debate, about the structures here. In general, it’s been a bonus. You’re still playing football, but it’s less intense. Playing club football is enjoyable, you can miss a session or two in training, lads have gone away on summer holidays this year after the All-Ireland, which you couldn’t have done if the All-Ireland was in September.

“I was over in Old Trafford last night for the Spurs game, back today training with the club, you couldn’t do that if you were training with Kerry. Lads had a good run of it in August alright! You can have a bit more going on outside of football when you’re not doing the intense training that you do with Kerry.

“When you’re with Kerry Tuesday/Thursday, you can’t be affording to miss one of them, and you can’t afford to be not fully engaged or not fully tuned in to it. It’s more intense, from that point of view. Now, you’re in a less intense sort of environment, you can do other bits outside of it, while you’re still playing with the club.

“It’s great to be still playing those games, you’re enjoying it, you’re making big contributions, but you can do other bits during the week, or have a weekend off, and tip away and go on a holiday, or something like that. There are more pros than cons, for me anyway.”

The Rathmore defender believes that the prevailing view at the start of the county championship has been proved wrong. East Kerry, most certainly, have not waltzed through opponent after opponent like an unstoppable juggernaut. At the same time, he is absolutely thrilled with the character that the 2019 and 2020 champions have shown.

“You block out whatever talk is there as much as you can. If there was talk like that, people were probably under-estimating the quality of teams that are out there. There are very good club teams and very good divisional teams, who are playing very good football, and in the case of club teams, have been playing together all the year, or for many years,” he added.

“They have good systems, they know each other well, so you’re not going to win any championship easy. The last two games, in particular, have been tight, physical, dogged affairs, neither of them helped by the weather from a purely aesthetic, footballing point of view, but for us, we’re delighted to have come through two games like that.

“It’s a real sign of the spirit and character in the group. To come out of those two games, where we had been behind for large periods of them, we kept playing football, we found a way to win, which is a huge thing in any championship.”

After managing to navigate their way past Kenmare Shamrocks and Dingle in recent weeks, Mid Kerry are now on the horizon on Sunday, with the prized Bishop Moynihan Cup at stake. In a repeat of the county final two years ago, Murphy is expecting a very tough challenge from their fellow divisional opposition.

“I think they’re a very balanced team, they have quality in every line of the pitch, they’ve a few younger guys brought in from that game in 2020, and whether by accident or design, it seems in every line that they have maybe a more experienced player with a couple of younger players, or two experienced players with a younger player, or something like that.

“They have a lovely mix throughout the team, and they have quality throughout. They have guys who are playing for good intermediate clubs, good junior clubs, and guys who have played with Kerry underage, and senior, in the past. They will bring a big challenge. They have six good forwards, any one of them on their day could catch fire, so each one of them will take watching.

“Then they have a panel coming in, so they’ve a huge amount of strings to their bow. We’re looking forward to embracing the challenge that they’ll bring. We are aware of just how big the challenge is too.”

With Seamus Moynihan an integral member of the East Kerry management team, Murphy remains an avid football learner. Even at this stage of his own decorated career, picking up little nuggets of information from a genuine Kingdom legend is music to his ears.

“He was a huge inspiration of mine growing up. If you think of the age I am, I was just after turning nine in 2000, and you imagine what Seamus was to a nine-year-old in Kerry in 2000. Being from the next club over from me in Glenflesk, he was a huge inspiration.

“It’s great to be working with the likes of him, just to hear his insights and his opinions on the game, that’s been brilliant. He was involved a bit with us last year as well, but that was obviously a short enough campaign for us. We’re seeing more of the benefits of it now this year.”

There are plenty of similarities between Moynihan and Murphy. Consummate professionals at their trade, versatile performers on the playing fields, intelligent students of the game and, above all, men who always lead from the front. As consistent and dependable as they come, the Rathmore man won’t be easily subdued this weekend.