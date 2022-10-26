Kerry

Back to Independent.ie

| 12.2°C Dublin

Close

Premium

Paul Murphy hoping to lay down the law as East Kerry look to regain county title

Team captain says selector Seamus Moynihan was a huge inspiration to him growing up

East Kerry captain Paul Murphy Expand

Close

East Kerry captain Paul Murphy

East Kerry captain Paul Murphy

East Kerry captain Paul Murphy

kerryman

John O'Dowd

Before he could even sit down comfortably in his seat at the East Kerry county final press night last Thursday evening, captain Paul Murphy had to set the record straight. With a smile etched across his face, but with single-minded conviction, the Rathmore man stressed that his stunning late winning point against Dingle in the semi-final was no fluke. Nothing of the sort, in fact.

I was definitely going for it! I saw that Jerry (O’Sullivan) was putting a bit of doubt in people’s minds after the game. If I was dropping it in, there was nobody within 30 yards of the goals, so it was a horrible kick altogether. I was going for it,” he explained.

Privacy