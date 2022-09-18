Paul Geaney’s brace of goals helps Dingle hammer Kerins O’Rahillys to book place in last eight

Dingle's Mikey Geaney gets to the ball ahead of Jack Savage of Kerins O'Rahillys in their County SFC Group 2 game at Strand Road on Sunday afternoon. Photo by Domnick Walsh

GARVEY’S COUNTY SFC GROUP 2 ROUND 2

Kerins O’Rahillys 0-10

Dingle 3-15

Last year’s beaten county finalists Kerins O’Rahillys have limped out of this year’s championship on the back of a 14-point defeat to Dingle that trumps their 12-point loss to East Kerry last weekend. But while there will be acute disappointment around Strand Road this evening – and plenty of introspection over the next few days (they still have a County Senior Club Championship final to contest) – this win was all about Dingle and what it says for their ambitions of winning this championship outright.

East Kerry manager Jerry O’Sullivan was one interested spectator at this game – Austin Stacks boss Wayne Quillinan was another – and it would be quite insightful to know what both made of this Dingle performance, especially the former as the pre-championship favourites play Dingle next weekend in the third round of the group.

Quite how both teams approach that game – which will be in Dingle – will be interesting in its own right, given that both have already qualified from Group 2, with O’Rahillys and Spa – who play next weekend – both out of contention for the quarter-finals.

Topping the group only means avoiding meeting one of the other group winners in the last eight, but one feels it is the other group winners who will be anxious to avoid either East Kerry or Dingle on the weekend of October 8/9.

Even Dingle supporters were surprised at how easy their team had it in Strand Road this afternoon, which is perhaps the most damning indictment of an O’Rahillys team that looked every bit as lifeless as they did against East Kerry. Not even the inclusion of Jack Savage – home temporarily from Dubai – could do anything to stymie a rampant Dingle team that was brilliantly led by Mikey Geaney, Barry O’Sullivan and Tom O’Sullivan, with Paul Geaney sprinkling most of the magic dust on a superlative team performance.

O’Rahillys started smartly enough, with Conor Hayes fetching a long Gavin O’Brien delivery in the first minute and angling over the game's first point. It augured well for the home side, but within the next three minutes Dingle snatched 1-1 and never looked troubled after that.

First Paul Geaney won a long ball from Dylan Geaney for a quintessential Paul Geaney point – that over the shoulder snap shot he executes so well – and a minute later the Kerry forward pounced on a sloppy pass from a defender to the goalkeeper to nip in and stroke the ball to the open goal.

Jack Savage struck over a brilliant free from the sideline to make it 0-3 to 1-3 before Dingle goalkeeper Gavin Curran converted a 45-metre free, and by the quarter mark Dingle were 1-4 to 0-3 ahead. More importantly, though, the visitors were playing with cohesion and confidence. Mikey Geaney – as he was a week earlier against Spa – was quarter-backing the play, but also bringing a desire to win dirty ball that no O’Rahillys man was prepared to match.

Shane Foley had to be alert to save well from another Paul Geaney shot, and then fouling the ball to give the full forward a tap over free, and then Barry O’Sullivan’s point made it 1-6 to 0-3.

Savage and O’Sullivan traded frees, and then Tom O’Sullivan got forward to kick Dingle’s eight point as Dingle were bossing the game against a surprisingly disjointed O’Rahillys side.

Perhaps the composure – or lack of it – by either sidce was best summed up in a passage of play around the 28th minute when Gavin O’Brien won a free for the home side, which was moved forward to the 20-metre line for dissent. Savage took a quick free, trying to force a goal, but his shot was easily enough saved by Curran. Within 30 seconds Dingle moved the ball down field with a series of crisp passes, until Dylan Geaney set up Paul Geaney for an easy score. It underscored Dingle’s elan and efficiency, while laying bare O’Rahillys desperation to stay in touch but inability to engineer the simple scores.

At half time Dingle led 1-9 to 0-4, and even then there was a sense that O’Rahillys were only playing for pride from there on.

The home side did muster the first two scores of the second half – Jack Savage from a free and from play – but in the 35th minute Dingle struck for their second goal, Dylan Geaney again turning provider with an inviting ball in for Paul to take down, swivel and beat Foley from six metres out.

Dingle scored the next five points after that – Barry O’Sullivan (two frees), Mikey Geaney, Paul Geaney and substitute Dara O’Sullivan – to go 2-14 to 0-6 ahead as O’Rahillys challenge, for what it was, completely disappeared.

The game – which was fiery and scrappy at times – was in additional time when Dingle defender Conchubhar Ó Flannúra was dismissed for a second yellow card, and Billy O’Connor following him off for a black card offence, before Barry O’Sullivan drove the final nail in with a close-range goal in the 65th minute as Dingle as showed that East Kerry’s coronation might not be as straight-forward as a lot of people think.

KERINS O’RAHILLYS: Shane Foley, Darragh McElligott, Ross O’Callaghan, Padraig Neenan, Ryan Carroll, Karl Mullins, Ben Hanafin, David Moran, Tom Hoare, Cian Sayers, Jack Savage 0-6m (5f), Gavin O’Brien, Barry John Keane 0-1, Sean Walsh, Conor Hayes 0-2. Subs: Con Barrett for Hanafin (30+1), Diarmuid O’Sullivan for Walsh (49), Gearoid Savage 0-1 for Hoare (49), Shane Brosnan for Mullins (55), TJ Heaphy for McElligott (58).

DINGLE: Gavin H. Ó Curráin 0-1 (f), Conchubhar Ó Flannúra, Conchubhar Ó Súilleabháin, Pádraig Ó Chonchúir, Micheal Ó Flannúra, Tomás Ó Súilleabháin 0-1, Niall Ó Geibheannaigh, Barra Ó Súilleabháin 1-4 (0-4f), Liam Ó Conchúir, Ruadhán Mac Carthaigh, Seoirse Durrant, Micheál Ó Geibheannaigh 0-1, Dylan Ó Geibheannaigh 0-1, Pól Ó Geibheannaigh 2-4 (0-1f), Maitiú Ó Flaithearta 0-1. Subs: Dara Ó Súilleabhain 0-1 for Mac Carthaigh (49), Sean Óg Ó Móráin for M Ó Flannúra (51), Pádraig Mac an tSithigh for M Ó Geibheannaigh (55), Tadhg de Brún 0-1 for P Ó Geibheannaigh (55), Cathal Ó Bambaire for Ó Flaithearta (55).

REFEREE: Billy O’Shea