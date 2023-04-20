Paul Geaney to start against Tipperary as Kerry name strong team and panel to begin Munster title defence

Paul Geaney will make his first start of the year against Tipperary on Sunday as Kerry get their Munster title defence underway

Paul Geaney has been handed his first start of the year for Kerry as the Kingdom start the defence of their Munster and All-Ireland titles, with Kerry naming a strong team and panel to play Tipperary on Saturday.

Jack O’Connor has named 12 of the 15 players who started last year’s All-Ireland final against July. With David Moran retired, the other two of that 15, Brian Ó Beaglaoich and Stephen O’Brien – both only coming back after missing all of the National League through injury – are named on the subs bench.

Paul Murphy retains his place in the half back line, having filled in for O Beaglaoich through the spring, while Tony Brosnan gets a vote of confidence as he starts in the full forward line alongside Geaney and David Clifford.

Na Gaeil club mates Jack Barry and Diarmuid O’Connor are named at midfield. Ó Beaglaoich, O’Brien and Mike Breen are named on the match day squad, while Donal O’Sullivan and Barry O’Sullivan, both of whom impressed through the League are also on the substitutes.

Kerry start their Munster title defence against Tipperary on Saturday with a 4pm throw-in at Fitzgerald Stadium, a venue Kerry have not lost a Munster or All-Ireland Series Championship match at since 1995.

Kerry team to play Tipperary

1. Shane Ryan (Rathmore)

2. Graham O’Sullivan (Dromid Pearses)

3. Jason Foley (Ballydonoghue)

4. Tom O’Sullivan (Dingle)

5. Paul Murphy (Rathmore)

6. Tadhg Morley (Templenoe)

7. Gavin White (Dr Crokes)

8. Jack Barry (Na Gaeil)

9. Diarmuid O’Connor (Na Gaeil)

10. Dara Moynihan (Spa)

11. Seán O’Shea (Kenmare Shamrocks)

12. Paudie Clifford (Fossa)

13. Tony Brosnan (Dr Crokes)

14. David Clifford (Fossa)

15. Paul Geaney (Dingle)

Subs

16. Shane Murphy (Dr Crokes)

17. Dylan Casey (Austin Stacks)

18. Brian Ó Beaglaoich (Dingle

19. Adrian Spillane (Templenoe)

20. Barry O’Sullivan (Dingle)

21. Ruairí Murphy (Listry)

22. Killian Spillane (Templenoe)

23. Donal O’Sullivan (Kilgarvan)

24. Micheál Burns (Dr Crokes)

25. Mike Breen (Beaufort)

26. Stephen O’Brien (Kenmare)