Paul Galvin confirmed as part of Kildare backroom team

Multiple All-Ireland winning player, Kerry captain, Footballer of The Year, the 1000th All Star, former Wexford manager and now Kildare forwards coach.

Paul Galvin’s glittering and sometimes controversial career in Gaelic football has taken another interesting twist this week with the news – now confirmed by the Kildare County Board to The 42 website – that he’s to get on board with the Lilywhites.

New Kildare boss Glenn Ryan – who, of course, replaced Jack O’Connor after he left St Conleths Park outfit before hooking back up with Kerry – has assembled a formidable backroom team in recent months with a whole host of famous Kildare names involved.

Johnny Doyle, Dermot Earley, Anthony Rainbow and Brian Lacey have all linked with up their former team mate. They are now joined by Galvin, a man whose coaching abilities are highly sought after.

After working in a number of roles – including with Feale Rangers – before taking on the Wexford senior manager’s job in 2019 for the 2020 season, the Lixnaw man was understood to have been approached by former Kerry manager Peter Keane to play some role with the Kingdom in 2021, filling the void left by the departure of Donie Buckley in 2020.

Galvin follows in a rich tradition of Kerry football men playing a role in Kildare after the aforementioned O’Connor and, of course, the legendary Mick O’Dwyer, who brought the Lilywhites to the 1998 All Ireland final.

The fashion-designer and influencer is part of a generation of Kerry footballers who are spreading out across the country in search of knowledge and experience.

Kieran Donaghy is currently ensconced with Kieran McGeeney’s Armagh – having previously worked with the Galway hurlers – while Tomás Ó Sé has signed up for a role with John Maughan and the Offaly senior footballers this year.

Micheál Quirke, meanwhile, managed in nearby Laois, before making the move back to the Kingdom as part of Jack O’Connor’s new regime.

It’s a path one could easily see Donaghy, Ó Sé and, now, Galvin taking over the coming years.

First, though, Galvin and Kildare will come up against the Kingdom in the first round of this year’s National League.

The sides are due to face off against each other in Newbridge on Sunday, January 30 at 13:45.

It’s a home-coming of sorts for the Kerry manager, his first game back in Kildare since his departure last summer, and now a meeting between a former player and his one time manager.

A nicely box-office start to the season for both counties.