Paudie O’Connor says internal games are ‘fire’ as Kerry prepare for Joe McDonagh Cup

This is the sort of stuff he lives for. Full-blooded. No quarter asked. No quarter given. And him right in the thick of it. That’s the type of player that he is. Resourceful, skilful and all that good stuff. More than anything else, though, he’s just hard-as-nails.

When the going gets tough, he’s the guy you want in your corner. The one who’ll outlast them all, who’ll fight for everything, who’ll hassle and harry, disrupt and at the end of it all emerge with ball in hand, or ball on hurl.

That it was only a training game wouldn't have blunted his edge. Not even a little bit, particularly not now in one of the most intense squad environments he can recall, and not on his home turf in Naomh Páirc Erc.

They don’t go in for half measures around those parts – there’s a reason they’re the most successful club in the Kingdom – and Paudie O’Connor’s ability to dig deep and battle to victory has always been a key asset under different management teams, for club and county.

It’s no surprise that nights such as that were front of mind for the former Kerry hurling captain when asked for the highlights of his ten years in the green and gold. Indeed, it’s clear that the last two years as a whole have captured the half-back / midfielder’s imagination.

There’s a synergy, we suspect, between the flinty Kilmoyley man and the army man running the show, Stephen Molumphy.

“Ah it’s great,” he says of set-up.

"You play inter-county to improve yourself. Stephen has a wonderful team here. There’s a new drill every night by Shane [Briggs] and on the fitness Alan Duggan is brilliant. Can’t fault the County Board, we’ve been set up as professionals basically.

"In that regard it’s just really enjoyable and the nice bright evenings are coming now so that just adds a bit of that championship feel to it so it’s great.”

O’Connor revels in the hard stuff on the pitch and off it too he’s not averse to putting his nose to the grindstone. By the end of last year’s County Championship, he’d basically been on the road hurling with one team or another for the bones of eighteen months.

Taking in a two Joe McDonagh Cup finals, a county final, a Munster final and that famous All Ireland final. Instead of lamenting how tough a schedule it was, O’Connor simply embraces it as a good thing.

“Yeah it’s no bad complaint to have," he says with a smile upon his face.

"We had a great run with Kilmoyley and Kerry, two Joe McDonagh [Cup Finals] and the third then after Kilmoyley again. I have no complaint with that. The personnel here with Kerry have been great with that [the injuries] and got me back up and running. I’m rearing to go."

Still to have the chance to take a step back, to get a handful of months off must have been hugely welcome last autumn and winter. Meaning that by the time last December rolled around, the old enthusiasm was back again in spades.

“There’s been a pep in the step all year,” he confirms.

"We have these internal games and they’re fire! Then you could be unfortunate [and pick up an injury]. Mikey [Boyle] the last day went off, small little things, these can upset the flow of the game, but we’ve never not enjoyed the hurling this year and, like I said, it’s a new feel, a clean slate now again for the Joe McDonagh. Only onwards and upwards from that.

“We want to be the best we can be. Every training session is structured, you know what you’re doing, players want to excel in that. It’s all player driven, Stephen just facilitates and that’s basically it, we want to be the best we can be and sometimes things don’t come off.

"Like the rub of the green the last day [against Offaly] Jason’s [Diggin] shot if that went through we’d have been in the league final and we’d be saying that all the hard work is paying off.

"Now we just have to regroup for the Joe McDonagh. It’s an extremely competitive group, which is great with the league as well. I think it’s a real benefit the Joe McDonagh now. The six teams.

"One can be relegated and one is champion, so whoever works the hardest is going to come out on top.”

The Kingdom's form so far this year, despite all those positive vibes inside the camp, has been more than a little patchy. Probably it wasn’t until the semi-final of Division 2A against Offaly that we got a glimpse of the side we knew from last year.

Even then there were issues, 22 missed chances sticking out like a sore thumb. All the same the very definite signs of progress are coming at just the right time ahead of the Joe McDonagh Cup.

“It’s a tricky question,” O’Connor suggests, “because I think we’ve been happy with our performance going into matches and things, but like anything you progress, you progress and each week try to get better and better.

"The wides were obviously unfortunate, but we don’t dwell on that. They'll go over one of the days, because we are putting in the work. They’ll click one day.

"We just focus on ourselves really and we’ll be focussing on Down the next day and putting in a good shift and please god [we’ll win].”

One thing you would hope to see, is the people of the county and particularly of the hurling heartlands coming out to support his side. Not just because they deserve it – and they do – but more so because if you’re not watching Joe McDonagh Cup hurling, you’re missing out.

“We played Offaly last year and there was a great crowd in town,” O’Connor says

"That’s great. We know the whole county wears their heart on their sleeve and they’re behind us. We’re representing them. If they can’t make the match it’ll be their loss, but the crowd that do come we’re very appreciative and we put in the work here to represent that brand.”

As brand ambassadors go, O’Connor is up there with the best the county has every produced. He might not be one of the box-office stars like a Mikey Boyle or a Shane Conway, but make no mistake all of those guys know just how important he is to them, to their team and to their chances of finally making the Joe Mac breakthrough.