Paudie Clifford’s marmite speech simply part of what’s makes him a cult-hero

Fossa captain Paudie Clifford lifts the Corn Seamróga Chraobh Mháirtín after their side's victory in the AIB GAA Football All-Ireland Junior Championship Final match between Fossa of Kerry and Stewartstown Harps of Tyrone at Croke Park in Dublin. Photo by Piaras Ó Mídheach/Sportsfile

It was memorable, that’s for sure. Usually post-match speeches are bland, dull and quickly forgotten. Not this one. It’s split opinion certainly. More than anything though it sort of feeds into this notion of Paudie Clifford as something of a cult-hero.

Reports this week suggest that Croke Park might take a dim view of his comments about the referee Thomas Murphy sending him off and, while you’d hope the mandarins take into account the heightened emotions of the situation (not to mention the blow to the head Clifford took), there was actually something endearingly authentic about it.

This wasn’t a PR-trained operator spinning lines, keeping it nice and easy. This was more real and all the better for it. Marmite maybe. Unforgettable for sure. Unbelievable, as he’d say himself? Possibly a little, let’s be honest.

Then again, to be fair, there’s never been anything conventional about the elder Clifford brother’s path to the top. Famously never a Kerry minor or Under 20, it was through sheer force of personality, and hard-work that he forced his way to the top of the game.

He honed his talent, developed his game (with Fossa and UCC) and now stands as one of the finest footballers in the country. A vital link in the chain for both his county and club.

As his little brother, David, said on Sunday, for Paudie to get up the steps of the Hogan Stand with Fossa was more than a little special given that he had been very much a driving force for the club over the years.

Had Paudie been in with Kerry from an earlier age that sort of on-going engagement wouldn’t have been possible. Instead he used that time to drive standards, personal and for the group as a whole.

“Yeah it’s special, it is,” he reflected of winning an All Ireland title with his club on Sunday.

“Just to see the job in the supporters faces and to see the joy in the players inside there. It’s an unbelievable feeling and something that if you could bottle up you would. It mightn’t fully sink in for a few weeks, but we are absolutely delighted really.

“It’s great to see the crowds. I suppose with it being Kerry against Tyrone in both probably added to the crowd, but it was great to see the crowd and the supporters and thank god they’re going home happy."

As somebody who's been in the trenches with the bulk of this squad for many years, year round, through County League campaigns, and not just during the split-season, he fully knows his team-mates’ ability. So much so that he rather bridled at the suggestion that he and his brother carried an undue burden for getting Fossa over the line.

“I wouldn't say carry the team,” he stressed.

"Really all year the lads [have been going well]. They won the Division 4 of the County League as well without the two of us, so we were cogs in the wheel and hoping to do a bit more.

"There obviously was pressure, but there was pressure on all of us, all the panel and obviously it was a big day for the club. I suppose a lot of clubs down through the years have realised it that you mightn’t ever get back up here again with the club, so it was a big day, a lot of pressure.”

It wasn’t an easy game either by any manner of means, and we’re not taking about the more unfortunate incidents (such as that elbow into Clifford’s face by Anton Coyle). Stewartstown were a proper side, well able to play ball and for the opening thirty minutes looked very much the better side on view on Jones’ Road.

“They definitely were [better in the first half],” the Fossa captain admitted.

"We really upped our intensity in the middle third and got a lot more turn-overs than we did and that probably gave us a platform then. They probably couldn’t get their bodies back as they were doing in the first half, when we turned them over fairly high.

"It probably gave us a few easier scores. And a good start, then, to the second half as well. We were probably level within five or six minutes and that obviously helped as well.”

As for his sending off, Clifford maintained his position from his post-match speech. He couldn’t quite wrap his head around it in the immediate aftermath of the game.

“I don’t know,” he said.

"I pulled him to the ground alright, so maybe a black, but red? I don’t know at all how that came about.”

The odd thing about it was that, despite the fact six players were sent off – four on the Stewartstown side and two for Fossa – and, despite that one particularly unsavoury incident, it wasn’t actually a dirty game. Far from it.

“100% and Stewartstown were a footballing team,” the captain stressed.

"Again I wouldn’t read too much into it, they were a footballing team like us and they were very, very powerful runners, a very, very good team. I was very, very impressed with them. I don’t know how we got over the line really, but it didn’t look great at half-time, they were a very good team.”

Thanks to Clifford, thanks to the squad as a whole, they got there in the end. As ever Paudie did it his way. Never change.