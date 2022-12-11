Paudie Clifford the man as Fossa claim Munster crown from Kilmurry

Fossa captain Paudie Clifford lifts the cup after his side's victory in the AIB Munster GAA Football Junior Club Championship Final match between Fossa and Kilmurry at Mallow GAA Sports Complex in Cork Photo by Michael P Ryan/Sportsfile

AIB MUNSTER CLUB JFC FINAL

Fossa 1-17

Kilmurry 1-6

In the end they did it almost by stealth. There wasn’t the fireworks many would have expected before the match, more a steely determination to get the job done, to end the year on a high. That Fossa were made to work for it will we’re sure make it all the sweeter.

Naturally enough the Clifford brothers were to the fore, delivering 1-14 of their side’s tally, delivering their usual leadership, composure and quality to prove the essential difference between the sides.

To be fair, Fossa and their manager Adrian Sheehan needed them to deliver. Kilmurry were very much up for the game, very much in Fossa faces, very much determined to make their mark.

When the need was greatest, as one would expect, that’s when the brothers stepped up to the mark. Particularly Paudie Clifford on this occasion. Sure David was his typical self, but Paudie was much more so down in the trenches, in the rumble tumble.

There were times the ball just wouldn’t break for him – in the first half especially – but he never, ever took his eye of the prize, never stopped trying, never stopped driving his men on. To be fair, he had little choice with the way Kilmurry approached the game.

The Cork men certainly started with real intent. A couple of inches the other way and it’s not inconceivable that David McCarthy’s fisted effort from a Kyle Kelleher pass might have finished in the back of Shane O’Sullivan’s net.

Indeed, for much of those opening exchanges the Muskerry and Cork champions thundered into the game, showing little or no regard (rightly so if victory was their intent) for Fossa’s fearsome reputation.

Still for all that Kilmurry’s assertive first half display was undermined by a weakness in front of the sticks. They created almost the same number of first half chances as Fossa managed (11-10 in the Kerry side’s favour).

After McCarthy’s opening score it took them the bones of quarter of an hour for their second. In the meantime Fossa had struck back, and forged into a five points to one lead with four from David Clifford (three from play) and a free from Emmett O’Shea.

Daniel Cahalane’s point in the 16th minute helped Kilmurry gain some composure in a contest that was often littered with poor passing, and cheap enough turnovers. To be fair both sides showed serious desire to disrupt their opponents.

In this phase of the game Fossa looked a touch rocked back by what Kilmurry were bringing to the table (despite Fossa’s evident physical advantage).

Even though Clifford had it back out to a four point game a minute later, Kilmurry shot the next two scores to roar right back into contention. A couple of wides from David and Paudie Clifford seemed to reflect a nerviness on the favourites part… seemed to, but didn’t in reality.

Paudie fired over his first point a minute after his wide, his second two minutes after that again and when David fired over on the half hour Fossa were very much back in control of their destiny – 0-9 to 0-4 clear at the break.

That’s what they can do for you, the Clifford brothers. That’s what class looks like. Innate belief, outrageous talent, the ability to turn a game that had looked to be running away from them.

When they started the second half with a beauty by Matt Rennie, all seemed to be going Fossa’s way. Again, though, Kilmurry weren’t about to let them have it all their own way.

A minute after Rennie’s second half opener, Liam Wall had slammed the ball to the back of the net for the game’s opening goal. Game on? Pretty much, doubly so when Pádraic Berhanu brought it back to a two-point game again on 33 minutes.

David Clifford pointed a free a minute later to stop the slide. However, the dismissal of midfielder Eoin Talbot briefly threatened to to upend the entire game. In reality, though, Fossa weren’t much perturbed by their numerical disadvantage.

If anything it galvanised them. From then to the finish there wasn’t much doubt as to who the superior force was. Fossa tightened up. Those turnovers that proved so costly in the first half dried up. It was a much slicker, more efficient Fossa machine in the second half.

So much so that Kilmurry struggled for traction despite their extra man and despite that tonic goal at the start of the half. From there to the end of the match Fossa out-scored them 1-5 to a point. A poor return, although to be fair they had some unfortunate wides, balls off the upright and a squandered goal chance in that period.

Then again so too did Fossa – Kevin Barrett saving on the line practically from Cian O’Shea – before Paudie Clifford scored that last gasp goal in injury time, back-heeled home following good work by substitute Harry Kelly.

The Fossa subs were vitally important to ensuring victory for Fossa their manager reckoned post match and it’s hard to disagree they had an impact, bringing energy and pace off the bench as Kilmurry began to fade.

A deserved victory for Fossa. No question about it. The Cliffords, of course, are key, but there’s a huge amount of team spirit, guts and determination all over the pitch.

Christmas will be merry lakeside this Christmas, that much is certain.

FOSSA: Shane O’Sullivan, Brian Myers, Fintan Coffey, Kevin McCarthy, Daniel O’Keeffe, Paudie Clifford (1-4), Daniel O’Connell, Eoin Talbot, Paddy Sheehan, Harry Buckley, Matt Rennie (0-1), Cian O’Shea, Tadhg O’Shea, David Clifford (0-10, 7f), Emmett O’Shea (0-2, 1f) Subs: Ruairí Doyle for K McCarthy, 36, Rian Colleran for T O’Shea, 44, Anthony Whartoin for D O’Keeffe, 52, Harry Kelly for E O’Shea, 55

KILMURRY: Jason McDonald, Fionn Warren, Kevin Barrett, Gearóid O’Mahony, Tomás Collins (0-1), William Ronan, Brian Hinchion, Kyle Kelleher, James O’Mullane, Rory Duggan, Liam Wall (1-2), Laurence Ashling, Pádraic Berhanu (0-1), David McCarthy (0-1), Daniel Cahalane (0-1) Subs: John O’Mullane for D Cahalane, half-time, Ryan Leahy for P Berhanu, 44, Greg Barrett for R Duggan, 55

REFEREE: Niall Quinn (Clare)