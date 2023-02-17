Paudie Clifford returns to Kerry team with brother David named to the bench

Paudie Clifford of Kerry shoots to score his side's second goal during the Allianz Football League Division 1 match between Kerry and Monaghan at Fitzgerald Stadium earlier this month Photo by Eóin Noonan/Sportsfile

Kerry boss Jack O’Connor has returned Paudie Clifford to the starting fifteen following his star turn against Monaghan in the last round of the National Football League.

The Fossa man’s return is the sole change to the starting fifteen for the game with Mayo on Saturday evening (7.30pm, Castlebar) with Templenoe’s Adrian Spillane missing out.

Spillane didn’t make the bench for the game with Mayo, which may suggest that he picked up some sort of a knock in the fortnight since the Kingdom last played.

The other big news is the return to the fold of Paudie Clifford’s younger brother and Footballer of the Year, David, to the subs bench. The Kerry management team easing the Fossa flyer back into the fold following Fossa’s run to Croke Park and an All Ireland Junior Club title.

Clifford is joined on the bench by Seán O’Shea following a recent knee injury. It makes for a potentially fearsome looking bench for the Kingdom with other first team regulars Shane Ryan, Killian Spillane and Gavin Crowley all featuring.

Other players chomping at the bit on the bench include Na Gaeil’s Stefan Okunbor, Listry’s Ronan Buckley and Rathmore’s Mark Ryan (brother of Shane), who so impressed for his club in their run to the All Ireland Intermediate Club Championship title.

It’s little surprise to see so many players retain their place in the starting fifteen following impressive turns against Monaghan last time out. Micheál Burns, Darragh Roche and Dónal O’Sullivan ‘Down’ in particular standing out on that occasion.

Kerry (v Mayo)

1. Shane Murphy (Dr Crokes)

2. Graham O’Sullivan (Dromid Pearses)

3. Jason Foley (Ballydonoghue)

4. Tom O’Sullivan (Dingle)

5. Pa Warren (Gneeveguilla)

6. Tadhg Morley (Templenoe)

7. Paul Murphy (Rathmore)

8. Jack Barry (Na Gaeil)

9. Barry O’Sullivan (Dingle)

10. Dara Moynihan (Spa)

11. Paudie Clifford (Fossa)

12. Micheál Burns (Dr Crokes)

13. Tony Brosnan (Dr Crokes)

14. Darragh Roche (Glenflesk)

15. Donal O’Sullivan (Kilgarvan)

Subs

16. Shane Ryan (Rathmore)

17. Killian Spillane (Templenoe)

18. Dylan Casey (Austin Stacks)

19. Jack O’Shea (Austin Stacks)

20. Greg Horan (Austin Stacks)

21. Stefan Okunbor (Na Gaeil)

22. Seán O’Shea (Kenmare Shamrocks)

23. David Clifford (Fossa)

24. Gavin Crowley (Templenoe)

25. Brian Friel (Rathmore)

26. Mark Ryan (Rathmore)

27. Ronan Buckley (Listry)

Kerry Under 20 boss Tomás Ó Sé, meanwhile, has named his side to face Dublin in the second round of the John Kerins Cup in Parnell Park Saturday afternoon at 2.30pm

Kerry Under 20 team (v Dublin)

1. Kieran Mackessy (Finuge)

2. Darragh Fleming (Legion)

3. Joey Nagle (Austin Stacks)

4. Cian O’Donoghue (St Marys)

5. Killian O Sullivan (Glenflesk)

6. Armin Heinrich (Austin Stacks)

7. Darragh O’Connor (Kenmare Shamrocks)

8. Thomas O’Donnell (Castlegregory)

9. Conor Horan (Austin Stacks)

10. Rob Monahan (Ardfert)

11. Cillian Burke (Milltown/Castlemaine)

12. Keith Evans (Keel)

13. Kieran Dennehy (Beaufort)

14. Aaron O’Shea (Listry)

15. Cian McMahon (Dr Crokes)

Subs

16. Seán Broderick (John Mitchels)

17. Eddie Healy (Listowel)

18. Cian Foley (Kilcummin)

19. Adam Segal (Ballyduff)

20. Dylan Roche (Glenflesk)

21. Caolán O’Connell (Castlegregory)

22. Dara O’Callaghan (Kilcummin)

23. Rob Stack (Beale)

24. Stephen Palmer (Firies)

25. William Shine (Legion)

26 Cathal Brosnan (Currow)