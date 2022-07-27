Paudie Clifford hails Kerry management team: ‘They’ve given us great belief all year’

Paudie Clifford of Kerry celebrates his mother Ellen, and father Dermot, after the GAA Football All-Ireland Senior Championship Final match between Kerry and Galway at Croke Park in Dublin Photo by Ramsey Cardy/Sportsfile

If you could choose one word to sum up Paudie Clifford, you would probably pick ‘perseverance.’

His progress to the pantheon of All-Star and All-Ireland senior medal-winner was not an overnight journey. Indeed, the Fossa playmaker is an example to anybody, of how to constantly dig deep when you appear to be continuously overlooked.

Clifford never represented Kerry at minor or under-21 level. His apprenticeship in the green and gold jersey was served with the juniors in 2018. Even ultimate honours at that grade didn’t lead to promotion to the senior fold. Once again, he had to bide his time.

East Kerry’s back-to-back county championship triumphs were finally the straw that broke the camel’s back. While everyone expected the heroics produced by younger brother David, it was Paudie that made everybody sit up and take notice. Once the call finally came, boy has he answered that call!

As he emerged from the Croke Park dressing-room on Sunday, the Kingdom number 13 carried the scars of battle, with a deep bloodied cut on his nose from a second half collision. That wasn’t bothering him in the slightest however. Sam Maguire was coming home, and his perseverance had been rewarded.

“Yeah, that’s probably a good way to describe it. There was a lot of hard work, a lot of years of not being picked, and a lot of failures along the way, but it feels good now. David was a big help, in fairness, and I always enjoyed playing with my club, and that was what kept me going,” he said.

“When I was playing with Fossa, I loved it, and we had great craic, after games and at training, so there was never anything to say that you were not going to play any more football or anything. All I had to do was play well, keep doing my thing, and just hope that I might get called up.

“They [the East Kerry wins] were the key because they put me on the map, and because you were marking some of the backs that we had playing today, I would have been marking some of them in county championship games, and doing relatively well on them. So then you’re obviously getting more belief yourself, and obviously the management can see that too. They were the main reasons alright.”

As against Dublin in the semi-final, the first half against Galway didn’t really go Paudie Clifford’s way. Tightly marked by Jack Glynn, he was a peripheral figure for the most part.

Once more, however, when leadership was required down the home stretch in the second half, it was the older Fossa sibling that supplied it. Two vital second half points were struck, the same as against the Dubs.

Read More

“Whoever I am marking, I just kind of think to keep wearing them down. In the first half, I don’t know, it was tight, they got bodies back and they got them back fast, and there just wasn’t much space,” he noted.

"I just had to keep at it, and often the games do open up a bit more in the second half, when bodies are getting a bit tired. When teams are bringing on subs, the subs mightn’t be as tuned into the game-plan maybe as the starters, sometimes they are, other times they are not.”

Effusive in his praise of what Jack O’Connor and his management team have brought to the fold this season, Clifford was also quick to acknowledge the building block work undertaken by Peter Keane in the previous three years – and, of course, the superb strength-in-depth within the champions’ panel.

“They have given us great belief all year, and in fairness to Peter before, we were very close last year. He did great work for us, he was very close in 2019 as well, so he did a lot of the building of this team. Jack then and this management added their own different things, it proved that it all helped us to get over the line in the end.

“We’ve actually an unbelievable panel. There are 35 or 36 fellas, and the fellas that didn’t even make the panel are unbelievable footballers, so we always had a lot of belief in our bench. They’re actually improving the team, not making it worse. That probably comes back to the fact that we have been doing well in the last 15 or 20 minutes, because our bench has pulled us through.”

With an eight-year famine having come to an end, with the monkey off the back when it comes to beating Dublin in championship football and going on to lift Sam Maguire, there is now an expectation that this is just the start, rather than the end, for this squad. More success is expected to follow in the upcoming seasons.

“Hopefully, we just had to get over the line this year. We would hope now to win a few more, but we’ll have to wait and see. We know that Dublin are going to be very strong again, and Galway are very young, and Tyrone will be back, and teams like that.

“It remains to be seen, but we do hope that. For the parents, they’re massive football people, so they’re delighted. They would be going to Kerry games anyway, but I suppose it makes it a bit extra special for them. It’s great for them.”

Dermot and Ellen Clifford are entitled to be proud parents. Younger son David might have led the way, but older brother Paudie simply refused to remain on the periphery. He has now truly arrived.