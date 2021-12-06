Patrick O’Sullivan defeats Whelan to secure a return as chairman of Kerry GAA

Patrick O'Sullivan has been elected the new chairman of Kerry GAA, having previously held the office from 2012 to 2016

Patrick O'Sullivan will serve a second term as chairman of Kerry GAA after beating Eamon Whelan in a tight contest to succeeded Tim Murphy.

Former Dr Crokes chairman O’Sullivan, who served as Kerry GAA chairman before Murphy from 2012 to 2016, received 127 votes to deem him elected over out-going vice-chairman Eamon Whelan, who got 112 votes from a valid poll of 239 votes.

Whelan’s vice-chairman role has been filled by Liam Lynch, who out-polled namesake Dermot ‘Weeshie’ Lynch with 32 votes to spare.

Liam Lynch, a former Development Officer of the executive, – who previously served as chairman of Austin Stacks – takes over as vice-chairman of the executive committee, having polled 135 votes as against 103 for ‘Weeshie’ Lynch from Annascaul.

The new coaching officer is Joe Costello from the St Pats club in Blennerville, who won 124 votes to defeat Bernie Reen, the outgoing Children’s officer, who received 115 votes.