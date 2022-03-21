Patrice Diggin stars as Kerry retain their Division 2 status

Patrice Diggin who scored 1-7 of her side's 1-8 total against Laois on Sunday Photo by Piaras Ó Mídheach/Sportsfile

LITTLEWOODS NATIONAL CAMOGIE LEAGUE DIVISION 2

Laois 2-3

Kerry 1-8

It’s been said before, it’ll be said again, when the need is greatest, that’s when she’s at her best.

With everything on the line – Kerry’s Division 2 status hanging by a thread – Patrice Diggin gave another one of those epic performances.

Unerring from the placed ball, exuding quality in general play, bagging a match-winning goal, the Causeway woman plundered 1-7 of her side’s 1-8 tally… and she did it on the road, in a game few observers expected the Kingdom to win.

After all this was a young Kerry side short a host of regulars. Simply put, however, they did not read the script.

The Kingdom laid the foundations for victory in the opening half with the wind to their backs and then fought like ravenous wolves in the second half to keep Laois at bay.

Kerry boss Ian Brick summed up the feeling of the group when he said: “We are delighted to have won and it was an incredible performance by the girls.

"Their grit and determination was only matched by their composure. They worked the ball through the lines and each and everyone played her part we had only 17 players on Thursday night, but Caoimhe Spillane and Jackie Horgan made themselves available though carrying injuries, while Aoife Behan who was resting answered the call and travelled down from Dublin.

"Jackie played in goals for the second half as we were playing against the wind and her puck outs and experience proved invaluable.

"I do not like singling out individuals, but Patrice Diggin was immense from frees and her goal that deceived the keeper was brilliant.

"So no relegation playoffs and to have secured our status this year considering the work load that was on the Clanmaurice players is very rewarding.”

Kerry opened with two Diggin frees before Jade Bergin got a Laois goal in the 15th minute. But Patrice leveled before Caoimhe Spillane gave Kerry the lead from play in the 20th minute, 0-4 to 1-0.

The Laois defence led by Clodagh Tynan was keeping Kerry at bay, but when Patrice Diggin spotted the keeper off her line she lobbed her, for a crucial goal and then two more frees saw Kerry lead 1-6 to 1-0 at half-time.

Diggin landed another free before Kristen Keenan found the Kerry net but Kerry did not panic.

Three frees was all Laois could muster from Keenan as Patrice made sure with another free against the wind and Kerry held out with some great defending to secure their Division 2 status for 2023.

KERRY: Emma Lawlor; Elaine Ryall, Sara Murphy, Rachel McCarthy; Aoife Behan, Patrice Diggin ( 1-7, 7 frees), Katie O’Dwyer; Anne Marie Leen, Aisling Hanafin; Amy O’Sullivan, K Lynch, Caoimhe Spillane 0-1; Edel Slattery, Julianne O’Keeffe, Kate Buckley Subs: Jackie Horgan for Emma Lawlor, half-time, Sarah Lawlor for J O’Keeffe, 50, Deborah Casey for K Buckley, 52

LAOIS: Aedin Lowry; Karla Whelan, Fiona Scully, Katie Dunican; Niamh Crowley, Clodagh Tynan, Jade Bergin 1-0 ; Gemma Hoare, Jessica Quinlan; Alice Walsh, Aimee Collier, Gráinne O’Reilly; Rebecca Reddin, Kristen Keenan (1-3, 3f ), Enya Carroll

REFEREE: Justin Heffernan