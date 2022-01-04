Pat Spillane Jnr linked with Sligo senior football squad

Templenoe man Pat Spillane's (right) performances at midfield for St Judes in the Dublin championship seem to have attracted the attention of Sligo boss Tony McEntee, with Spillane expected to join his squad in the coming weeks Photo by Ray McManus / Sportsfile

Templenoe’s Pat Spillane Junior has been linked with a move to join Tony McEntee’s Sligo senior football squad.

The young footballer played a significant part in Templenoe’s county and Munster intermediate success of 2019, but has since moved to Dublin out-fit St Judes where a series of impressive performances gained notice over the winter months.

The Irish Independent reports that Spillane is eligible for a move to Sligo through his mother Rosarii, a native of Yeats County.

Spillane would not have to move to a Sligo club to be allowed line out with the senior footballers it is understood.

Spillane played midfield for the Judes – notably shooting three points from play in their semi-final victory over Lucan Sarsfields – as they finished runners up to Kilmacud Crokes in the Dublin Senior Football Championship.

The 24-year-old, who never played for the Kingdom underage, is expected to join up with the Sligo squad as soon as the administrative process is gone through.

Should the move go through as expected he will become the second Kerry-born player to make the move to a Connacht County in the last decade.

Listowel man Conor Cox has been very successful – lifting the Connacht title in 2019 – since his move to Roscommon in 2018.