Páirc Uí Rinn is back in play for Munster SFC semi-final between Kerry and Cork

The venue for the Munster SFC semi-final between Kerry and Cork on May 7 remains unresolved but Pairc Ui Rinn is looking the most likely to host the game with the Cork players and management insisting they won't play it in Fitzgerald Stadium where it is currently scheduled to take place

Kerry’s Munster SFC semi-final against Cork looks like it will be played in Páirc Uí Rinn on May 7, although a neutral venue – most likely Semple Stadium – is also an option, but Fitzgerald Stadium in Killarney will almost certainly not host the fixture. With the Cork management and players steadfastly refusing to play the game in Killarney, as per their official statement and utterings since, it is understood negotiations are ongoing to find a resolution.

The Kerryman understands that the Cork County Board executive might try to persuade the players and management to agree to a neutral venue, with Thurles the only viable option. Limerick host Tipperary in the Munster SHC on May 8, which takes the Gaelic Grounds away as an option.

A GAA source told The Kerryman on Tuesday that the game will “absolutely not” be played in Fitzgerald Stadium, despite the Munster Council confirming the venue just two weeks ago.

The source said it his opinion that it was “75% that the game will be played in Páirc Uí Rinn and 25% that it will be neutral”.

A home and away arrangement exists between Kerry and Cork for senior championship games but that only applies to Fitzgerald Stadium and Páirc Uí Chaoimh hosting those games.

The game remains officially fixed for Fitzgerald Stadium on May 7 at 6pm.