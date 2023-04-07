Pádraig Boyle and Jason Diggins dropped from Kerry squad for Down game following breach of discipline

Pádraig Boyle, pictured, and Jason Diggins have been dropped by Kerry boss Stephen Molumphy for a breach of discipline Photo by Sam Barnes/Sportsfile

Ballyduff’s Pádraig Boyle and Causeway’s Jason Diggins are have sensationally been dropped from the Kingdom’s starting fifteen and match-day twenty six for tomorrow’s [Saturday] Joe McDonagh Cup opening round clash with Down in Ballycran (1pm).

It’s understood that the pair have been dropped owing to a disciplinary breach over the last seven days – believed to have happened last weekend – and that neither player is injured for the trip to the Ards peninsula.

The Kerryman’s understanding is that the management felt they had no choice but to drop the duo as the squad as a whole had signed up to a charter, which had now been breached. Failure to enforce the code could have led to wider disquiet within the squad.

The decision to remove the pair from this weekend’s action as a punishment severely weakens the Kingdom’s chances of getting a result on the road to Down. Defeat in the first game would put the county on the back foot for the remainder of the campaign.

It also means that Ballyduff’s Boyle’s unblemished record of featuring in every game the county have played in the Joe McDonagh Cup since its inception has now been broken.

The absence of Diggins from the side, with regular half-back general Mikey Boyle out injured, could be telling meanwhile against a strong Down half-forward line containing Dáithí Sands and Pearse Óg McCrickard.

Elsewhere Kerry boss Stephen Molumphy has returned both Colin Walsh and Brandon Barrett to the starting fifteen following record injury set-backs, a boost that will take away some of the sting of losing the disciplined duo.

Lixnaw man Darragh Shanahan, meanwhile, makes a surprise start at full-back, while Ballyduff’s Darragh Slattery is a welcome addition to the replacements bench.

Kerry team (v Down)

1 John B O’Halloran (Kilmoyley)

2 Cillian Trant (Crotta O’Neills)

3 Darragh Shanahan (Lixnaw)

4 Paudie O’Connor (Kilmoyley)

5 Eric Leen (St Brendansn)

6 Evan Murphy (Causeway)

7 Eoin Ross (Ballyduff)

8 Fionán MacKessy (St Brendans)

9 Kyle O’Connor (Ballyduff)

10 Shane Conway (Lixnaw)

11 Jordan Conway (Crotta O’Neills

12 Michael Leane (Ballyheigue)

13 Brandon Barrett (Causeway)

14 Gavin Dooley (Causeway)

15 Colin Walsh (Ballyheigue)

Subs

16 Louis Dee (Liam Mellows)

17 Seán Weir (Crotta O’Neills)

18 Tadhg Brick (Tralee Parnells)

19 Darragh Slattery (Ballyduff)

20 Conor O’Keeffe (Lixnaw)

21 Niall Mulcahy (Mungret)

22 Dan Goggin (Causeway)

23 Philip Lucid (Ballyheigue)

24 Keith Carmody (Causeway)

25 Vincent Doyle (Dr Crokes)

26 Tom Doyle (Dr Crokes)